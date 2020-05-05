Summer 2020 Course Offerings
|YR
|TERM
|SESSION
|EVENT ID
|SECTION
|EVENT LONG NAME
|Instructor First Name
|Instructor Last Name
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BIO101
|01
|Introduction to Biology and Lab
|Shelton
|Herbert
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BIO204
|03
|Human Anatomy and Physiology I and Lab
|Stephanie
|Smith
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BSA206
|01
|Business Communications
|Meaghan
|Byrne
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BSA305
|01
|Principles of Management
|Meaghan
|Byrne
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BSA310
|01
|Principles of Marketing
|Alice
|Obenchain-Leeson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BSA354
|01
|Human Resources Management
|Meaghan
|Byrne
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|BSA375
|01
|Management Information Systems
|Bonnie
|Humphries
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|COM101
|01
|Presentation Skills
|Zachary
|Humphries
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|CRJ299
|01
|SS: Deviance
|Laura
|Hartman
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|ECO201
|01
|Principles of Microeconomics
|Ernest
|Pegram
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|ECO202
|01
|Principles of Macroeconomics
|Ernest
|Pegram
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|ENG220
|01
|World Literature
|Catherine
|Clark
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|ENG444
|01
|Literature for Children and Adolescents
|Catherine
|Clark
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|HIS102
|01
|Western Civ II
|Joshua
|Sperber
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|HTH111
|01
|Modern Day Health Issues for Health and
|Melanie
|Lewis
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|HTH200
|01
|First Aid and Safety
|Thomas
|Underwood
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|HTH217
|01
|Introduction to Health and Wellness Prof
|Melanie
|Lewis
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|LDR303
|01
|SL:Leadership in Action
|Meaghan
|Byrne
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|MTH103
|01
|Principles of Mathematics
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|MTH160
|01
|Introduction to Statistics
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|POS380
|01
|International Relations
|Joshua
|Sperber
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY120
|01
|Psychology as a Natural Science & Lab
|David
|Hanbury
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY205
|01
|Developmental Psychology
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY299
|01
|SS: Intro to Positive Psychology
|Katlin
|Hecox
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY303
|01
|Stress Management
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY303
|02
|Stress Management
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY303
|03
|Stress Management
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|PSY373
|01
|Memory and Cognition
|David
|Hanbury
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|SOC299
|01
|SS: Deviance
|Laura
|Hartman
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|TH103
|01
|Introduction to Human Communication
|Richard
|Breen
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_1
|TH105
|01
|Introduction to the Theatre
|Richard
|Breen
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|AFAM317
|01
|Race and Ethnicity
|Philip
|Lewis
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|BIO205
|01
|Human Anatomy & Physiology II and Lab
|Stephanie
|Smith
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|BSA105
|01
|Business Reporting in Excel
|Anna
|Kautzman
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|ENG111
|01
|Introduction to Writing and Research
|Jennifer
|Hughes
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|ENG112
|01
|Introduction to Literature
|Janel
|Hauser
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PE107
|01
|Bowling
|Brenda
|Taylor
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PSY110
|01
|Psychology as a Social Science
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PSY299
|01
|SS: The Family & Addiction
|Katlin
|Hecox
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PSY309
|01
|Personality Theory
|Katlin
|Hecox
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PSY323
|01
|Learning
|David
|Hanbury
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|PSY399
|01
|SS: Introduction to Energy Psychology
|David
|Rosenberg
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|SOC317
|01
|Race and Ethnicity
|Philip
|Lewis
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|TH103
|02
|Introduction to Human Communication
|Richard
|Breen
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_2
|TH105
|02
|Introduction to the Theatre
|Richard
|Breen
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV113
|01
|Private Pilot Flight I
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV114
|01
|Private Pilot Flight II
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV220
|01
|Instrument Flight I
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV221
|01
|Instrument Flight II
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV320A
|01
|Commercial Flight I
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV320B
|01
|Commercial Flight I
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV321
|01
|Commercial Flight II
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV441
|01
|Flight Instructor Ground School
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|AV442
|01
|Multi-Engine Flight
|Travis
|Williams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|BIO204
|02
|Human Anatomy and Physiology I and Lab
|Stephanie
|Smith
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|BIO205
|02
|Human Anatomy & Physiology II and Lab
|Stephanie
|Smith
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|BSA370
|01
|Principles of Finance
|Anna
|Kautzman
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|BSA434
|01
|Business Law
|Anna
|Kautzman
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|BSA449
|01
|Internship
|Meaghan
|Byrne
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS102
|01
|Foundations of Computer Science and Info
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS113
|01
|Microcomputers & Application Software
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS202
|01
|IT Infrastructure
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS372
|01
|Data Communication & Networking
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS401
|01
|Senior Project in CS/CIS
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS445
|01
|Internship
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|CSS490
|01
|Independent Study in CS/CIS
|Sergey
|Samoilenko
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|IDS499
|01
|Internship
|Angie
|McAdams
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|IDS499
|01
|Internship
|Billy
|Wooten
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|MTH100
|01
|Fundamentals of Mathematics
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|MTH103
|02
|Principles of Mathematics
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|MTH151
|01
|Precalculus Math
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|MTH160
|02
|Introduction to Statistics
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|MTH171
|01
|Applied Calculus
|Stephen
|Davidson
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|PE466
|01
|Internship
|Barbara
|Kushubar
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|PE466
|02
|Internship
|Angela
|McNeely
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|PE466
|03
|Internship
|Hsiu-Chen
|Liu
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|PE466
|04
|Internship
|Melanie
|Lewis
|2020
|SUMMER
|Session_4
|PE466
|05
|Internship
|Richard
|Ferguson
Contact your advisor for more information about or to register for the following courses:
- ART103-G01-AUSU20
- AV115-G01-AUSU20
- BSA221-G01-AUSU20
- BSA326-G01-AUSU20
- BSA480-G01-AUSU20
- CRJ308-G01-AUSU20
- HIS101-G01-AUSU20
- LDR442-G01-AUSU20
- REL102-G01-AUSU20
- SOC101-G01-AUSU20
- SOC216-G01-AUSU20
- SOC375-G01-AUSU20