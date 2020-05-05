Summer 2020 Course Offerings

YR TERM SESSION EVENT ID SECTION EVENT LONG NAME Instructor First Name Instructor Last Name
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BIO101 01 Introduction to Biology and Lab Shelton Herbert
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BIO204 03 Human Anatomy and Physiology I and Lab Stephanie Smith
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BSA206 01 Business Communications Meaghan Byrne
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BSA305 01 Principles of Management Meaghan Byrne
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BSA310 01 Principles of Marketing Alice Obenchain-Leeson
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BSA354 01 Human Resources Management Meaghan Byrne
2020 SUMMER Session_1 BSA375 01 Management Information Systems Bonnie Humphries
2020 SUMMER Session_1 COM101 01 Presentation Skills Zachary Humphries
2020 SUMMER Session_1 CRJ299 01 SS: Deviance Laura Hartman
2020 SUMMER Session_1 ECO201 01 Principles of Microeconomics Ernest Pegram
2020 SUMMER Session_1 ECO202 01 Principles of Macroeconomics Ernest Pegram
2020 SUMMER Session_1 ENG220 01 World Literature Catherine Clark
2020 SUMMER Session_1 ENG444 01 Literature for Children and Adolescents Catherine Clark
2020 SUMMER Session_1 HIS102 01 Western Civ II Joshua Sperber
2020 SUMMER Session_1 HTH111 01 Modern Day Health Issues for Health and Melanie Lewis
2020 SUMMER Session_1 HTH200 01 First Aid and Safety Thomas Underwood
2020 SUMMER Session_1 HTH217 01 Introduction to Health and Wellness Prof Melanie Lewis
2020 SUMMER Session_1 LDR303 01 SL:Leadership in Action Meaghan Byrne
2020 SUMMER Session_1 MTH103 01 Principles of Mathematics Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_1 MTH160 01 Introduction to Statistics Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_1 POS380 01 International Relations Joshua Sperber
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY120 01 Psychology as a Natural Science & Lab David Hanbury
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY205 01 Developmental Psychology David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY299 01 SS: Intro to Positive Psychology Katlin Hecox
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY303 01 Stress Management David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY303 02 Stress Management David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY303 03 Stress Management David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_1 PSY373 01 Memory and Cognition David Hanbury
2020 SUMMER Session_1 SOC299 01 SS: Deviance Laura Hartman
2020 SUMMER Session_1 TH103 01 Introduction to Human Communication Richard Breen
2020 SUMMER Session_1 TH105 01 Introduction to the Theatre Richard Breen
2020 SUMMER Session_2 AFAM317 01 Race and Ethnicity Philip Lewis
2020 SUMMER Session_2 BIO205 01 Human Anatomy & Physiology II and Lab Stephanie Smith
2020 SUMMER Session_2 BSA105 01 Business Reporting in Excel Anna Kautzman
2020 SUMMER Session_2 ENG111 01 Introduction to Writing and Research Jennifer Hughes
2020 SUMMER Session_2 ENG112 01 Introduction to Literature Janel Hauser
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PE107 01 Bowling Brenda Taylor
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PSY110 01 Psychology as a Social Science David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PSY299 01 SS: The Family & Addiction Katlin Hecox
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PSY309 01 Personality Theory Katlin Hecox
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PSY323 01 Learning David Hanbury
2020 SUMMER Session_2 PSY399 01 SS: Introduction to Energy Psychology David Rosenberg
2020 SUMMER Session_2 SOC317 01 Race and Ethnicity Philip Lewis
2020 SUMMER Session_2 TH103 02 Introduction to Human Communication Richard Breen
2020 SUMMER Session_2 TH105 02 Introduction to the Theatre Richard Breen
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV113 01 Private Pilot Flight I Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV114 01 Private Pilot Flight II Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV220 01 Instrument Flight I Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV221 01 Instrument Flight II Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV320A 01 Commercial Flight I Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV320B 01 Commercial Flight I Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV321 01 Commercial Flight II Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV441 01 Flight Instructor Ground School Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 AV442 01 Multi-Engine Flight Travis Williams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 BIO204 02 Human Anatomy and Physiology I and Lab Stephanie Smith
2020 SUMMER Session_4 BIO205 02 Human Anatomy & Physiology II and Lab Stephanie Smith
2020 SUMMER Session_4 BSA370 01 Principles of Finance Anna Kautzman
2020 SUMMER Session_4 BSA434 01 Business Law Anna Kautzman
2020 SUMMER Session_4 BSA449 01 Internship Meaghan Byrne
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS102 01 Foundations of Computer Science and Info Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS113 01 Microcomputers & Application Software Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS202 01 IT Infrastructure Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS372 01 Data Communication & Networking Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS401 01 Senior Project in CS/CIS Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS445 01 Internship Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 CSS490 01 Independent Study in CS/CIS Sergey Samoilenko
2020 SUMMER Session_4 IDS499 01 Internship Angie McAdams
2020 SUMMER Session_4 IDS499 01 Internship Billy Wooten
2020 SUMMER Session_4 MTH100 01 Fundamentals of Mathematics Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_4 MTH103 02 Principles of Mathematics Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_4 MTH151 01 Precalculus Math Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_4 MTH160 02 Introduction to Statistics Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_4 MTH171 01 Applied Calculus Stephen Davidson
2020 SUMMER Session_4 PE466 01 Internship Barbara Kushubar
2020 SUMMER Session_4 PE466 02 Internship Angela McNeely
2020 SUMMER Session_4 PE466 03 Internship Hsiu-Chen Liu
2020 SUMMER Session_4 PE466 04 Internship Melanie Lewis
2020 SUMMER Session_4 PE466 05 Internship Richard Ferguson

 Contact your advisor for more information about or to register for the following courses:

  • ART103-G01-AUSU20
  • AV115-G01-AUSU20
  • BSA221-G01-AUSU20
  • BSA326-G01-AUSU20
  • BSA480-G01-AUSU20
  • CRJ308-G01-AUSU20
  • HIS101-G01-AUSU20
  • LDR442-G01-AUSU20
  • REL102-G01-AUSU20
  • SOC101-G01-AUSU20
  • SOC216-G01-AUSU20
  • SOC375-G01-AUSU20