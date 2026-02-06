Explore a Summer of Learning

Discover a summer of opportunity with our wide range of engaging programs designed for learners of ALL ages — from motivated youth to curious adults. Our Averett University Academies include high-energy youth sports camps, hands-on enrichment courses, immersive academies, and college-level classes that allow learners to explore interests, build skills, and even earn credit. Whether you’re looking to sharpen athletic performance, dive into creative STEM fields, or get a head start on college coursework, our experienced instructors and welcoming environment provide the perfect setting to learn, grow, and have fun all summer long.