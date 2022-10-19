Averett Cougars vs. Greensboro College Pride
Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team
as they take on the Pride of Greensboro College.
On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.the Averett University Alumni Association
is hosting an event at Charbar7 in Greensboro, NC.
Charbar7
3724 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27455
Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other
Averett Alumni in the Triad area. Retired Averett Athletic Director
and Executive Vice President, Charles Harris will be in attendance.
At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the Hanes Gymnasium at Greensboro College
to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.
Hanes Gymnasium
815 W. Market Street
Greensboro, NC 27401