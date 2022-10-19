Averett Cougars vs. Greensboro College Pride

Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team

as they take on the Pride of Greensboro College.



#AllAverett

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.the Averett University Alumni Association

is hosting an event at Charbar7 in Greensboro, NC.

Charbar7

3724 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27455

Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other

Averett Alumni in the Triad area. Retired Averett Athletic Director

and Executive Vice President, Charles Harris will be in attendance.

At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the Hanes Gymnasium at Greensboro College

to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.

Hanes Gymnasium

815 W. Market Street

Greensboro, NC 27401