Averett. Cougars vs. Virginia Wesleyan Marlins
Calling all Tidewater Averett Alumni, Friends, and Parents
Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team
as they take on the Marlins of Virginia Weselyan.
#AllAverett
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. the Averett University Alumni Association is hosting an event at Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach.
Champs Sports Bar and Grill
5760 Northampton Blvd. Unit 120
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other Averett Alumni in the Tidwater Region
At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the TowneBank Arena at Virginia Weselyan to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.
TowneBank Arena
5817 Wesleyan Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Your $10 registration fee will cover your drinks, appetizers, and ticket to the game.