Averett. Cougars vs. Virginia Wesleyan Marlins

Calling all Tidewater Averett Alumni, Friends, and Parents

Come cheer on the Averett Cougar men’s basketball team

as they take on the Marlins of Virginia Weselyan.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. the Averett University Alumni Association is hosting an event at Champs Sports Bar and Grill in Virginia Beach.

Champs Sports Bar and Grill

5760 Northampton Blvd. Unit 120

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Come enjoy appetizers, drinks, and connect with other Averett Alumni in the Tidwater Region

At 6:45 p.m. we will head to the TowneBank Arena at Virginia Weselyan to cheer on the Averett men’s basketball team with a tip time at 7 p.m.

TowneBank Arena

5817 Wesleyan Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Your $10 registration fee will cover your drinks, appetizers, and ticket to the game.