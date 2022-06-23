AU at the Ballpark – Danville Otterbots
Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join “AU at the Ballpark” as the Danville Otterbots take on Burlington Sock Puppets.
Thursday, July 28th at 7:00pm
Dan Daniel Park
From 5:30pm to 7:00pm Averett alumni and friends will gather at
“The Wreck” located on the third base side of the stadium. A buffet will be set up for you including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, peanuts, chips and soda.
Admission:
$18 per person – includes buffet 90 minutes to the game starting
and 1 general admission ticket
*Please register by July 26th