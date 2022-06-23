AU at the Ballpark – Richmond Flying Squirrels

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join “AU at the Ballpark” as the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Somerset Patriots.

Saturday, July 30th at 6:05pm

The Diamond Field in Richmond



We have reserved the Brandito Branstand hospitality area.

Hot dogs, Hamburgers, and Pepsi products will be served during the game and are included with your registration.

Admission:

$20 per person – includes your ticket Brandito Branstand hospitality seating and food.

There are fireworks after the game!

*Please register by July 16th