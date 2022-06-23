AU at the Ballpark – Richmond Flying Squirrels
Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join “AU at the Ballpark” as the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Somerset Patriots.
Saturday, July 30th at 6:05pm
The Diamond Field in Richmond
We have reserved the Brandito Branstand hospitality area.
Hot dogs, Hamburgers, and Pepsi products will be served during the game and are included with your registration.
Admission:
$20 per person – includes your ticket Brandito Branstand hospitality seating and food.
There are fireworks after the game!
*Please register by July 16th