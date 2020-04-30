The Dan River Region Virtual Job Fair

The CCECC at Averett University, in partnership with Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College, is pleased to provide our students and community members the Dan River Region Virtual Career Fair to be held Wednesday, May 27th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair is open to all students, upcoming graduates, alumni, and community members. Job seekers should take a few moments to register for the fair so that we can contact them with additional details. Job seeker and employer registration closes May 26th at 5 pm. Let us know if you have any questions! Contact Angie McAdams, amcadams@averett.edu or Ryan Taube, rtaube@averett.edu with any questions.

Below is a list of businesses that are registered to meet with job seekers. We will be using Zoom, the web call platform. Interested seekers may download Zoom for free and visit as many of the businesses as they wish during the 2 hour block.

ORGANIZATIONS PRESENT