CAEP Reporting Measures

R4.1 - The provider demonstrates the effectiveness of its completers’ instruction on P-12 student learning and development, and completer and employer satisfaction with the relevance and effectiveness of preparation.

The Virginia Department of Education does not provide EPPs with data related to CAEP Standard 4.1. Annual principal evaluation of program completers on Virginia Performance Standard 7 (i.e., The work of the teacher results in acceptable, measurable, and appropriate student academic progress.) provide a measure of impact. Teachers are evaluated on a four point scale (i.e., Exemplary, Proficient, Developing/Needs Improvement, Unacceptable). Learn more on the Virginia Department of Education website: https://www.doe.virginia.gov/teaching-learning-assessment/teaching-in-virginia/performance-evaluation.

Because of this, the EPP participates in the Virginia Education Assessment Collaborative (VEAC) Completer Survey for Initial Licensure and Employer Survey for Initial Licensure and Advanced Licensure programs. The Virginia Education Assessment Collaborative utilizes a common, standardized survey of program completers and their employers using the language of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Uniform Performance Standards.

2022-2023 Completer Satisfaction Data

2021-2022 Completer Satisfaction Data

The documents below show employer satisfaction data gathered from an EPP-created instrument Fall, 2019-Spring, 2021

FA20-SP21 Employer Satisfaction Data

FA19-SP20 Employer Satisfaction Data