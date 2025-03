Enrollment Status & Enrollment Intensity Definitions for FSA

If you plan to use Federal Student Aid (FSA) to pay for your education, then you will need to understand and follow these definitions for student enrollment status and enrollment intensity.

Enrollment Status Definition for FSA

Enrollment status is defined by how many credit hours for which a student is enrolled in a semester.

Federal student loan borrowers must be attending at least half-time to receive loan disbursements.

Undergraduate Students (Enrollment Status per 16-week semester)

Semester Course Load Student Status 12+ semester Hours Full Time 9 semester hours Three-Quarter Time 6 Semester Hours Half Time 3 semester hours Less than Half Time

Graduate Students (Enrollment Status per 16-week semester)

Graduate students need at least 3 credits per semester for loans.

Semester Course Load Student Status 6+ semester Hours Full Time 4.3 semester Hours Three-Quarter Time 3 semester Hours Half Time

To be eligible for FSA, you must have an enrollment status of:

Undergraduate students need a minimum of 6 credit hours per semester for student loans.

Master’s level students need at least 3 credits per semester for loans.

Enrollment Intensity Definition for FSA

Beginning with the 2024-2025 Award Year, Pell Grant awards and disbursements will be prorated for enrollment intensity.

Enrollment intensity is the percentage of full-time enrollment at which an undergraduate student is enrolled, rounded to the nearest whole percent.

For example, if full-time enrollment is 12 credit hours and a student is enrolled in 7 credit hours, the enrollment intensity would be 7 ÷ 12 × 100% = 58.3% (round to 58%). Refer to the chart below for determining enrollment intensity, per semester.

Enrolled Credit Hours Enrollment Status Enrollment Intensity 12 (or more) Full-Time 100% 11 Three-Quarter Time 92% 10 Three-Quarter Time 83% 9 Three-Quarter Time 75% 8 Half-Time 67% 7 Half-Time 58% 6 Half-Time 50% 5 Less than Half-Time 42% 4 Less than Half-Time 33% 3 Less than Half-Time 25% 2 Less than Half-Time 17% 1 Less than Half-Time 8%

If you have questions about your enrollment for FSA, you may contact Student Financial Services by emailing [email protected] or calling Averett Central at (434) 791-5600 Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.