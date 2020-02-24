Parent PLUS Application

Your parent will need to complete the Parent PLUS application online for 2020-2021.

Click here to go to the Parent PLUS application Log in using your Parent FSA ID and Password . (If you cannot remember your ID and password you may go to https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm to retrieve this information.) Click on the START button under “Apply for a PLUS Loan”. Fill out the remaining fields. Please select “Maximum Amount” if you are unsure of the amount. This will give you the opportunity to increase your loan in the future if needed. Click Submit

Master Promisory Note Instructions

If your parent is approved, you will be requested to complete your Master Promissory Note.