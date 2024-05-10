Averett Society

The Averett Society

We invite you to become a member of the Averett Society and to participate in a shared vision of excellence through your commitment to the University. The Society recognizes donors who contribute $1,000 or more annually to the University. Additionally, graduates within 10 years of graduation may join the Averett Society at the $500 annual gift level.

The Averett Society is our premier giving investment opportunity and members are invited to special events with the President and receive a bi-monthly e-newsletter. Your participation will not only help the University ensure that our students are able to accomplish their dreams, but will also help lay the foundation for the future of Averett.

Averett’s greatest need is for unrestricted gifts which are the lifeblood of the institution and help provide for countless needs from scholarships, academic programming, and technology to basic necessities like electricity, student housing, and maintenance. By making your gift to the Averett Fund (unrestricted), the President and administrators can use your gift where it is most needed at the time which sometimes allows the university to seize unforeseen opportunities through the year.

Scholarships

Averett Society members are paving the way for students by providing valuable financial assistance through the establishment of new scholarships. Scholarships can be given in one of two ways. An annual scholarship that is given to a student immediately can be named if committed for multiple years. An endowed scholarship awards the earned interest to a student from a minimum principle of $25,000. Gifts to establish an endowed scholarship can be made over up to five years and recent examples include:

The Annice Kania Endowed Scholarship was established by a former professor to honor Mrs. Kania’s memory and supports a nursing student.

The Anita J. Wyatt Endowed Scholarship goes to support a student that is a music major or minor. Both scholarships were established by Averett Society eligible gifts in less than 5 years.

Our Time is Now!

Your participation in the Averett Society will not only help the University as we strive to ensure that our students are able to accomplish their dreams, but will also help lay the foundation for the future of Averett.