Planned Giving

Maximize Your Philanthropic Goals
Do you want to make a difference in people’s lives and always be remembered for your contribution? Making a planned gift is a great way to benefit yourself, your family and Averett University.
Contact our philanthropy team by phone at (434) 791-5654 or email Melissa at [email protected] to help us fulfill our mission for many years and generations to come. Consider one of the options below:
Gifts of Stocks and Bonds
Donating appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, is an easy and tax-effective way for you to make a gift to our organization.
Gifts of Real Estate
Donating appreciated real estate, such as a home, vacation property, undeveloped land, farmland, ranch or commercial property can make a great gift to our organization.
Gifts of Cash
A gift of cash is a simple and easy way for you to make a gift.
Gifts of Insurance
A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to charity. If you have a life insurance policy that has outlasted its original purpose, consider making a gift of your insurance policy. For example, you may have purchased a policy to provide for minor children and they are now financially independent adults.
Gifts of Mineral Interests
A gift of mineral interests (oil, gas, gold, silver, or other precious metals) is an excellent way to make a charitable gift.
Gifts of Business Interests
As a business owner, you have the opportunity not only to build your business and accumulate wealth for yourself and your family, but also to accomplish your philanthropic goals through charitable planning. A gift of your corporate stock or assets can provide you with tax and income benefits and help further our mission.