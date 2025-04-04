Planned Giving

Maximize Your Philanthropic Goals

Do you want to make a difference in people’s lives and always be remembered for your contribution? Making a planned gift is a great way to benefit yourself, your family and Averett University.

Contact our philanthropy team by phone at (434) 791-5654 or email Melissa at [email protected] to help us fulfill our mission for many years and generations to come. Consider one of the options below:

Donating appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, is an easy and tax-effective way for you to make a gift to our organization.

Donating appreciated real estate, such as a home, vacation property, undeveloped land, farmland, ranch or commercial property can make a great gift to our organization.

A gift of cash is a simple and easy way for you to make a gift.

A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to charity. If you have a life insurance policy that has outlasted its original purpose, consider making a gift of your insurance policy. For example, you may have purchased a policy to provide for minor children and they are now financially independent adults.

A gift of mineral interests (oil, gas, gold, silver, or other precious metals) is an excellent way to make a charitable gift.

As a business owner, you have the opportunity not only to build your business and accumulate wealth for yourself and your family, but also to accomplish your philanthropic goals through charitable planning. A gift of your corporate stock or assets can provide you with tax and income benefits and help further our mission.

GIVING
OPPORTUNITIES

Averett Ascending

Averett University has embarked on the silent phase of a multi-year comprehensive fundraising campaign in which we will be focusing on reaching new heights and propelling the University forward.

The Averett Fund

Provide support for furthering the mission of Averett. You may choose to honor an individual and/or restrict your gift to a department or scholarship.

Cougar Cares

The “Cougar Cares” emergency fund helps students impacted by short-term financial challenges. This fund will help our most vulnerable students with emergency funds for things like books, and technology needs.

Circle of Champions

Boost Averett Athletics and help our student-athletes to have an amazing and equitable experience.

