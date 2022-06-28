Homecoming 2022
We can’t wait to be All Together again for Averett University’s 2022 Homecoming weekend!
OCTOBER 7-9, 2022
Check back often for details on hotel accommodations and the full schedule of events, to include:
- 1995, 1996 and 1997 25th Class Reunions, and 1970, 1971 and 1972 50th Class Reunions
- Annual Alumni Awards Recognition Ceremony
- Tailgating
- Football, Soccer and Volleyball Games
-
Friday, Oct 7
5:00 pm Men’s soccer game versus Bridgewater
7:30 pm Volleyball versus Guilford
-
Saturday, Oct 8
11:00 am Women’s Soccer versus Roanoke
2:00 pm Cougar Walk for Football
4:00 pm Football versus Randolph-Macon
-
- Athletics Hall of Fame
- Alumni Association Event at Ballad Brewing
- Career Fair
- Service of Remembrance