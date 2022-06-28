Homecoming 2022

We can’t wait to be All Together again for Averett University’s 2022 Homecoming weekend!

OCTOBER 7-9, 2022

Check back often for details on hotel accommodations and the full schedule of events, to include:

  • 1995, 1996 and 1997 25th Class Reunions, and 1970, 1971 and 1972 50th Class Reunions
  • Annual Alumni Awards Recognition Ceremony
  • Tailgating
  • Football, Soccer and Volleyball Games

    • Friday, Oct 7

      5:00 pm                Men’s soccer game versus Bridgewater
      7:30 pm                Volleyball versus Guilford

    • Saturday, Oct 8

      11:00 am              Women’s Soccer versus Roanoke
      2:00 pm                Cougar Walk for Football
      4:00 pm                Football versus Randolph-Macon

  • Athletics Hall of Fame
  • Alumni Association Event at Ballad Brewing
  • Career Fair
  • Service of Remembrance