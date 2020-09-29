MAIN CAMPUS
420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Phone: (434) 791-5600
1-800-AVERETT
NORTH CAMPUS
707 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540
Phone: (434) 791-5700
1-800-AVERETT
© 2020 Averett University. All rights reserved.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
|
Learn more about Averett’s COVID-19 response and Fall 2020 reopening plans.