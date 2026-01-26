E. Stuart James Grant North Campus Sale/Lease-Back Agreement

Averett University has entered a new partnership with the Danville Regional Foundation (DRF) and Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority (RIFA) to provide the university with additional financial flexibility as it works to position itself for long-term success. The three partners intend to execute a sale and lease-back of Averett’s North Campus athletic facilities at 707 Mt. Cross Road which will result in DRF and RIFA each owning 50% of the property while Averett leases the facilities for its primary use. This is the same model that has successfully served the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, which leases its facilities from RIFA.

This arrangement will benefit the region by:

Supporting a major economic asset that generates hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact in a fiscally-responsible way that protects taxpayers.

Providing Averett University, Southern Virginia’s only four-year higher education institution, with additional flexibility as it positions itself for long-term sustainability.

Keeping the North Campus property under local control rather than having it acquired by an out-of-town developer.

Creating more opportunities for community benefits connected to the North Campus.

The sale/lease-back agreement includes the following key terms and provisions: