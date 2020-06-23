One Averett, Together Again
Averett University’s Fall 2020 Plan for Reopening
The Averett experience is a valued one, and while we know that Fall 2020 will be different for us all as we work through health and safety precautions, we remain committed to providing a memorable on-campus experience.
Averett University will implement a phased, on-campus reopening for its Fall 2020 semester. We are confident in our plans for a safe and enriching semester with the help of each person on campus.
Below is a glimpse of some major highlights, and a more comprehensive and detailed plan will follow by early July. View the full news release here, and we invite you to check this page regularly, monitor LiveSafe and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most recent news, alerts and updates.
Academic Calendar and Employee Timeline
Averett University will begin classes on time on Wednesday, Aug. 19, but will end the in-person portion of the semester by Thanksgiving break. Final projects and exams after Thanksgiving Break will follow the current schedule but will be completed remotely by the end of the semester on Dec. 9. In order to complete all in-person instruction before Thanksgiving, Averett will be in session on Labor Day and will forego the two-day fall break in October. Graduation remains scheduled at this time for December 12. We are working diligently on plans to assist our international students with accessing Averett for Fall 2020.
Employees, many of whom have been working remotely since mid-March, will be coming back to campus incrementally, beginning with a small number of employees returning in late June, and continuing through organized increments throughout July and early August.
Current health and safety measures, like health self-assessments, social distancing, increased disinfecting and face coverings, will continue for everyone on campus.
Academic and Classroom Operations
Athletics and Events
Averett is planning to conduct all fall sports, both practice and competition, under the guidance of NCAA and the USA South Athletic recommendations.
We’re beginning to make plans for fall events, and are being very sensitive to event sizes and will continue to adhere to health and safety guidelines.
Averett Online
All support services and courses for Averett’s non-traditional learners continue as usual.
Campus Tours
We are excited to welcome prospective students and families to campus again for in-person tours as soon as possible. Virtual tours will remain available, as well. To schedule a visit, click here.
Facilities
Plans are underway to secure social distancing markers and signage and undergo spatial reconfigurations to ensure the health and safety of all.
Increased levels of cleaning and disinfecting will be maintained in all communal spaces on all campuses.
Health and Safety
We continue to work closely with local health officials to ensure we are following all current health and safety guidelines and best practices, as well as exploring screening and testing options.
Students and employees are encouraged to practice self-care, and will be provided tools to assist with daily self-assessments.
We have plans in place to handle any potential sickness on campus to minimize possible spread.
In addition to the measures the University is taking to protect its students, employees and guests, each of us has a personal responsibility to keep ourselves healthy and plays a role in keeping one another safe.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
Averett will be providing all students and employees with a reusable face covering to wear when in spaces around others, as well as cleaning and disinfecting items for their on-campus spaces.
Residential Life
Dining Services
Bon Appétit Management Company, the University’s dining services provider, is developing plans to provide for safety and social distancing, including reduced seating capacity, extended meal hours, take-out options and adjustments to serving methods.
Move-In
Move-in for on-campus housing will take place over an extended period of time in August to allow for a phased and systematic plan that supports social distancing, limits the number of people in each building at one time and monitors adjacent parking/loading areas. Students will be sent information on specific move-in dates, as well as instructions on how to sign-up for move-in slots, in the coming weeks.
On-Campus Housing
The Office of Housing and Residence Life is continuing to refine policies and procedures in regards to student housing in order to make sure we are responding to health and safety concerns. More information will become available to students in the coming weeks.