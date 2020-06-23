One Averett, Together Again

Academic Calendar and Employee Timeline Averett University will begin classes on time on Wednesday, Aug. 19, but will end the in-person portion of the semester by Thanksgiving break. Final projects and exams after Thanksgiving Break will follow the current schedule but will be completed remotely by the end of the semester on Dec. 9. In order to complete all in-person instruction before Thanksgiving, Averett will be in session on Labor Day and will forego the two-day fall break in October. Graduation remains scheduled at this time for December 12. We are working diligently on plans to assist our international students with accessing Averett for Fall 2020. Employees, many of whom have been working remotely since mid-March, will be coming back to campus incrementally, beginning with a small number of employees returning in late June, and continuing through organized increments throughout July and early August. Current health and safety measures, like health self-assessments, social distancing, increased disinfecting and face coverings, will continue for everyone on campus.

Academic and Classroom Operations

To maintain social distancing, there could be fewer students in classrooms at once and classes could be scheduled in larger spaces whenever possible. Coursework will include in-person instruction, as well as virtual elements as needed for social distancing. Additionally, all classes will be prepared to move to remote coursework in cases of students or faculty needing to stay home because they are sick. The Blount Library will follow the University’s social distancing and health hygiene protocols, and will be open only to Averett students and employees until further notice. The Averett Bookstore continues to communicate with students, parents and faculty electronically, and will reopen for full service in July in keeping with Averett’s health and safety guidelines.