Averett University COVID-19 Data Dashboard

Averett University partners with SOVAH Health, Centra Health Care and the Pittsylvania/Danville Health Department for testing and contact tracing of COVID-19 and possible COVID-19 cases on campus. This helps identify and notify people on campus who are known to have come into close contact with an infected person. “Close contact” is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as being within six feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes within the last 48 hours.

The information shared below reflects results from individuals who have been studying or working on campus. The University follows all regulations around student and employee confidentiality to help protect the identities of individuals. Should you be aware of additional identifying information about an individual reflected in the chart, please respect each person’s privacy.

Please note, data will be updated every business day morning to reflect the totals from the previous business day’s data, which closes out daily at 4 p.m. The data is comprised of student and employee information.



Date Updated Current positive cases in Isolation* Current Number Awaiting Test Results Current Number in Quarantine* Total Recovered Cases since August 19, 2020 Total Positive Cases Reported since August 19, 2020 8/26/20 3 3 22 3 8/27/20 5 2 19 5 8/28/20 6 3 36 6 8/29/20 6 4 36 6 8/30/20 6 4 36 6 8/31/20 7 3 39 7 9/1/20 6 3 36 1 7

“Isolation” is used for positive cases and “quarantine” is used to denote those who have been in contact with a person with COVID-19 or a person awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. Details are outlined in our Student Quarantine and Isolation protocols in the University’s comprehensive reopening plan on page 16.

External Resources:

CDC Updates on Cases

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html

Virginia Department of Health Updates on Cases

https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/

*Updated as of 9/1/2020 at 4 p.m.