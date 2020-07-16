COVID-19 Communications Archive
Recent COVID-19 Communications from Dean of Students Lesley Villarose
July 8, 2020 - Check In Dates for Students Dear Cougars, I hope that you and your loved ones are doing well during this difficult chapter in our history. All of us here at Averett University are looking forward to your arrival on campus in the coming weeks and to being of assistance to you in any way possible. At this time, I hope that you have had a chance to read through the comprehensive plan that the President shared yesterday with the University community. If you have not, you can find details at Averett.edu/alert, or read the full plan by clicking on the following link: https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/One-Averett-Together-Again-Comprehensive-Reopening-Plan-7-3-2020-FINAL.pdf#page=5. I know that you all have many questions and in the coming days, I will be sharing more detailed information with you. I will also send invitations to attend Zoom calls in order for you and your parents and families to ask questions about the University’s comprehensive plan. In the meantime, I am pleased to share with you the finalized fall check-in dates. They are as follows: Saturday, August 8th: Volleyball, Men and Women’s Soccer, New Aviation Students Tuesday, August 11th and Wednesday, August 12th : Football Friday, August 14th: Assigned group of new students Sunday, August 16th : Assigned group of new students Monday, August 17th : Returning students Move-in will be different for everyone this year. All students, including returning students, will be required to go through a check-in station where they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to move into the residence halls. This is a quick and efficient process to protect everyone, but it is a new addition to the move-in process. Those moving in must be asymptomatic and free of fever. Students moving in will be allowed to have two guests to assist them. Guests will also be screened in the same manner as students. No one else is allowed inside the residence halls. All students (both new and returning) will be assigned a specific time when they should arrive on their move-in day. This information will come from the Office of Residence Life & Housing by email. Athletes should hear from their coaches regarding the specifics of what they will need to do prior to move in. Please know that we monitor the status of the global pandemic on a daily basis and have been working for several months to make the upcoming academic year a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Please let me know if you have any questions, and continue to check your email in the coming days for further information. Stay safe and well, Dean Villarose July 12, 2020 - Follow Up Information: Important Dear Cougars, I hope that this email finds you and your families keeping safe and healthy. This email serves as a follow up to the email communication that I sent last week with the information about the university’s comprehensive plan as well as the check in dates for our residential students. I know that as you and your families begin to prepare for your arrival to campus you have many questions and concerns. The information that we will send later this week and next will provide greater detail about the planned educational and residential experience. Please continue to check your Averett email and monitor Averett social media accounts. In the meantime please take the time to read through the following updates: Accommodations Check-in Dates International Students Further Communication Join Zoom Meeting As always please do not hesitate to reach out to me or a member of the Averett community should you have specific questions and or concerns. We are very much looking forward to your arrival in August and we will be communicating further information in the coming days. Dean V. July 15, 2020 - Health and Safety Protocol, prior to coming to campus and arrival Dear Cougars, We are working to prepare our campus community for your arrival in just a few short weeks! As a follow-up to my email last week regarding check-in dates and health and safety protocol, please see the below information. Residential Students All residential students will be receiving information next week from Assistant Dean of Students Jill Adams with their specific check-in date and time. Residential students will be asked to complete the following health protocols prior to coming to campus for their assigned check-in time: Commuter Students Commuter students will come to campus Tuesday, Aug. 18, to go through the check-in process. Information regarding specific times will be sent out to students next week. All commuter students will be asked to the complete the same health protocols that are mentioned above for residential students. Arriving to Campus To ensure the safety of all Averett University community members, the following guidelines for safe move-in activities have been established. Check-in Health Screening Students and guests will be directed to go to the check-in station where Averett staff will facilitate the following: After this initial screening: Room and Residential Building Preparedness All rooms will be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with CDC cleaning guidelines prior to all student arrivals. To maximize physical distancing, flow in and out of residence buildings will be indicated by signage. In addition, signage encouraging behaviors to reduce transmission of COVID-19 are in place in all residential buildings. As I have shared before, please continue to check your Averett email for additional information about next steps. We will communicate important information in regards to health and safety protocols for when students arrive on campus, information about class schedules, as well as other important items that all lead to the success of our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions via email or phone! It takes all of us to keep one another safe and healthy and I very much appreciate hearing from students with your concerns and suggestions. Be safe and well, Dean V. July 21, 2020 - Community Standards: Face Coverings, Guest Policy and Visitors Dear Cougars, As we know the behavior of our students, faculty and staff will be critical to our safe reopening, and modifications to student interactions and the student experience are important concerns that many students have asked. Student Life has followed the higher education guidelines outlined by the CDC and ACHA to formulate a plan that addresses, common spaces, access to campus facilities, guests and gatherings, extracurricular activities, and programming. Please see the following COVID-19 related polices that we have created: Guest Policy For COVID-19 purposes and your safety, we are not allowing any visitors/guests from outside of the building, i.e. Residents from other spaces, family, friends, commuters, etc. This includes overnight or daily visits. No more than four people will be allowed in a residence hall room. Face Coverings Students will be required to wear face coverings while in class, conducting business on campus, and in shared common spaces. They are required anywhere that appropriate physical distancing is not possible. The face covering requirement will be enforced by the local health district and will be monitored by the appropriate University division, department and/or office. Individuals are asked to exercise social responsibility, as well as kindness, with respect to the face covering requirement. Students in the Community Other modifications to residence and campus life include: Additionally there will be two opportunities to zoom with me this week to learn more about opening. You can join me either tonight or Thursday at 8 p.m. by following this link: Join Zoom Meeting https://averett.zoom.us/j/7745813380?pwd=UmNOMmc4R3dva2lSRWJpaVFJQnpFUT09 Meeting ID: 774 581 3380 Password: 266453 One tap mobile +16465588656,,7745813380#,,1#,266453# US (New York) +13017158592,,7745813380#,,1#,266453# US (Germantown) As always please continue to check your email and please be safe and well!
If you need to request either an academic accommodation and or a housing accommodation due to COVID-19 please use the following form that can be found by clicking this link: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217781
If you have questions and or concerns in regards to academics please contact Erin Schlauch Director, Galesi Student Success Center via email at eschlauch@averett.edu or via phone at 434-791-5754. For questions or concerns in regards to housing please contact Shelbilyn Boelsche Assistant Director of Housing Operations via email at sboelsche@averett.edu or via phone at 434-791-2454.
All students (both new and returning) will be assigned a specific time when they should arrive on their move-in day. This information will come from the Office of Residence Life & Housing by email. Athletes should hear from their coaches regarding the specifics of what they will need to do prior to move in. Please continue to check your Averett email address as information will go out this week with your specific move in date and time.
Averett University is committed to supporting, informing and advocating for our international students as we work to address these new regulatory obstacles. At this time you should have received an email from Joel Nester and or Tammy Jackson in regards to zoom meetings this week for international questions. If you did not receive an invitation to join please respond to this email and we will get you registered.
All students are invited to attend a zoom meeting with me this Tuesday at 8 p.m. Parents and families are welcome to join as well but we are working on a separate communication for them later this week as well. Please see the information provided below in order to join the zoom call this Tuesday at 8 p.m.:
https://averett.zoom.us/j/7745813380?pwd=UmNOMmc4R3dva2lSRWJpaVFJQnpFUT09
Meeting ID: 774 581 3380
Password: 266453
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,7745813380#,,1#,266453# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7745813380#,,1#,266453# US (Germantown)
