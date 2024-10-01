Counseling Services
How to Schedule an Appointment:
- Email [email protected] to request an appointment
- If this is a mental health emergency click here
- Counseling Services is located in the Galesi Family Student Success Center in the Health & Wellness area.
- For off campus counseling resources click here
Personal Counseling Services:
Averett University Counseling Services provides free and confidential counseling to individuals, couples, and groups as well as consultation services and educational programming. The services of the center promote personal and social growth and development of enrolled AU students. The staff of Averett University Counseling Services are committed to providing resources to help students reach their personal and academic goals. Students are treated with respect and issues are addressed in a timely manner. It is the mission of Averett University Counseling Services to prepare students for an emotionally healthy and successful life during college and beyond.
Psychiatric Services:
Referrals are made as needed
Educational Programs:
Mental health awareness and recovery programs are available based on students’ needs and interests.
Confidentiality Statement:
Counseling records are kept confidential, separate from other student records. No record or information is released to a third party without students’ permission, except in a life-threatening situation, child or elder abuse is occurring, or when court ordered/mandated by law.
Contact Us:
- Phone/Email – Director of Counseling
- phone: 434-791-5624
- email: [email protected];
- Appointments – [email protected]
- Hours – Monday/Wednesday/Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday 9:00 a.m. –5:00 p.m.
- Location – Counseling Services located in the Health & Wellness area that runs adjacent to the Student Success Center in the Galesi Family Student Success Center.
Are you experiencing a mental health emergency?
An emergency is defined as an acute clinical situation in which there is imminent risk of psychological or physical harm to self or others.
If a student is experiencing a behavioral health emergency…
- Call the 24/7 Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services Crisis Line 434-793-4922
- Call 911or go to the SOVAH emergency room located at 142 S Main St, Danville, VA 24541
- To speak to a crisis professional 24/7, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat org
- Call Averett University Security 434-791-5888
- Contact Averett University “Residence Life on call” 434-203-7245
- During business hours, go to Counseling Services
- Monday/Wednesday/Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday/Thursday 9:00 a.m. –5:00 p.m.
- Counseling Services located in the Health & Wellness area that runs adjacent to the Student Success Center in the Galesi Family Student Success Center.