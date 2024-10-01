Counseling Services

How to Schedule an Appointment:

Email [email protected] to request an appointment

to request an appointment If this is a mental health emergency click here

Counseling Services is located in the Galesi Family Student Success Center in the Health & Wellness area.

For off campus counseling resources click here

Personal Counseling Services:

Averett University Counseling Services provides free and confidential counseling to individuals, couples, and groups as well as consultation services and educational programming. The services of the center promote personal and social growth and development of enrolled AU students. The staff of Averett University Counseling Services are committed to providing resources to help students reach their personal and academic goals. Students are treated with respect and issues are addressed in a timely manner. It is the mission of Averett University Counseling Services to prepare students for an emotionally healthy and successful life during college and beyond.

Psychiatric Services:

Referrals are made as needed

Educational Programs:

Mental health awareness and recovery programs are available based on students’ needs and interests.

Confidentiality Statement:

Counseling records are kept confidential, separate from other student records. No record or information is released to a third party without students’ permission, except in a life-threatening situation, child or elder abuse is occurring, or when court ordered/mandated by law.

Contact Us:

Phone/Email – Director of Counseling phone: 434-791-5624 email: [email protected] ;

– Director of Counseling Appointments – [email protected]

– Hours – Monday/Wednesday/Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday 9:00 a.m. –5:00 p.m.

– Monday/Wednesday/Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday 9:00 a.m. –5:00 p.m. Location – Counseling Services located in the Health & Wellness area that runs adjacent to the Student Success Center in the Galesi Family Student Success Center.

Are you experiencing a mental health emergency?

An emergency is defined as an acute clinical situation in which there is imminent risk of psychological or physical harm to self or others.

If a student is experiencing a behavioral health emergency…