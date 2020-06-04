Averett Central Staff
Katie Johnston
Coordinator of Enrollment Services
Email: kjohnston@averett.edu
Phone: 434-791-5877
Kathy Nester
Student Services Specialist
Email: knester@averett.edu
Phone: 434-791-5632
Coordinator of Enrollment Services
Email: kjohnston@averett.edu
Phone: 434-791-5877
Student Services Specialist
Email: knester@averett.edu
Phone: 434-791-5632
MAIN CAMPUS
420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Phone: (434) 791-5600
1-800-AVERETT
NORTH CAMPUS
707 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540
Phone: (434) 791-5700
1-800-AVERETT
© 2020 Averett University. All rights reserved.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
|
Averett University is making plans to re-open this fall for in-person classes with precautions. Click for more info.