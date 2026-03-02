Summer Learning Academies

Explore our list of learning academies below and join us this summer. Registration links will be added soon and space in each session is limited. Watch our social media for more info on when you can register.

French in 3 Weeks: Culture, Conversation, and Community

Dates: May 20th – June 9th (Mon-Fri)

Time: Mornings

Spend three weeks discovering French and francophone culture while strengthening your conversational skills. Explore global cuisine, francophone music, and TV/cinema, in an inviting class open to both adult learners and college students. No textbook! This class uses open source materials and authentic materials to support your engagement in lively discussions that bring the French‑speaking world to Danville. Ideal for A2–B2 learners (contact Dr. Clark with placement inquiries). This course is available for both academic credit and non-credit enrollment, providing flexible participation options to meet the needs of degree-seeking students and lifelong learners alike.

Become a Drone Operator (Test Fee Included)

Dates: May 26 – June 5 (Week 1: Tue – Fri & Week 2: Mon – Fri)

Time: Evenings

9 Day ground school course designed to help non-pilots pass the FAA Knowledge test to become a Part 107 Commercial Operator. Course includes ground lessons (lecture-style), practice tests, hands-on Drone flight, and Part 107 Knowledge Test. Participants must be at least 16 to register.

Summer College Theatre Intensive

Date(s): July 12th -25th -Sunday to Saturday, Public Performance Dates: July 23rd, 24th, 25th

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Some evening Rehearsals 6-9 p.m.

Two weeks. One show. Real expectations. Real growth. Averett University Summer Theatre Intensive Step into the world of collegiate and professional theatre with our Summer College Theatre Intensive — a fully immersive, two-week residential experience designed specifically for rising high school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates preparing to enter competitive college theatre programs.

Introduction to frogs, snakes and turtles of Danville

Date(s): June 22 – June 25

Time: Afternoons (12-3 p.m.)

1-week introduction to our local amphibians and reptiles. The daily schedule will start with 1 hour at Averett University where we will talk about the amphibians and reptiles before heading over to Anglers Park to spending the remaining time looking for examples of these animals in their native habitat. Open to Grades 6-12.

Take to the Skies: An Introduction to Flight

Date(s): May 27, June 15, July 8

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1-day course designed to introduce students to aviation. This hands-on course includes ground training, simulator training, and flight training. Lunch will be provided. Ages 14 and up. Weather related make-up days TBD.

Build Your Own Educational Computer

Date(s): May 23, May 30, June 6 (three consecutive Saturdays)

Time: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A hands-on, 6-session course where participants assemble and configure their own fully functional computer using a Raspberry Pi. No experience is necessary. Participants will build their computer from components, install and explore the Linux operating system. Participants keep the computer they build.

Introduction to 3D Printing

Date(s): June 13, 20, 27, July 18, 25 (five Saturdays, skipping July 4th and 11th weekends)

Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

A hands-on, 5-session workshop where participants learn to operate a 3D printer from scratch. No experience is necessary. Participants will learn how 3D printers work, prepare files for printing using free slicer software, troubleshoot common issues, and design their own simple objects using Tinkercad. By the end of the course, participants will have the skills and confidence to use a 3D printer independently.

AI Basics & Tools

Date(s): June 13

Time: 1-4 p.m.

An introduction to what artificial intelligence is, how it works, and a hands-on tour of the most popular AI tools available today. No technical background required.

AI Prompt Engineering

Date(s): June 20

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Learn how to communicate effectively with AI tools to get the best results. Participants will practice crafting prompts and discover techniques that dramatically improve AI output.

AI for Small Business

Date(s): June 27

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Discover how small business owners can use AI to save time and money — from marketing and customer communications to bookkeeping, scheduling, and business planning.

AI in the Classroom

Date(s): July 18

Time: 1-4 p.m.

A session for educators exploring how AI can enhance lesson planning, create assessments, differentiate instruction, and support student learning — along with strategies for responsible use.

AI for Personal Use

Date(s): July 25

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Explore the many ways AI can help in daily life — from travel planning and meal prep to home projects, health research, creative writing, and managing personal finances.

Holistic Stress Management: Calming The Stress and Anxiety Dragon

DATE: TBD

Time: TBD

Stress has been called “Public Health Enemy #1.” It drains your energy, clouds your thinking, and leaves you feeling overwhelmed and reactive.

In this engaging 2-hour class, you’ll learn simple, powerful tools from the Eden Method to calm anxiety quickly and restore balance—right when you need it most. These easy-to-use techniques can help you think more clearly, communicate more effectively, release frustration, and stay centered even during challenging moments.

If you’re ready to feel more in control, more energized, and more at ease in your daily life, this class will give you practical tools you can use right away.

Vibrant Vitality: An Introduction to Activating Your Body’s Natural Restorative Energies

DATE: TBD

Time: TBD

Energy Medicine views energy as the body’s vital, intelligent force—the foundation of health, resilience, and well-being. By strengthening and balancing your natural energy systems, you activate the body’s built-in restorative capacities and unlock greater vitality from within.

In this workshop, you’ll learn a simple Daily Energy Routine that takes just five minutes and can profoundly support your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Designed to awaken and harmonize your core energies, these practices help you feel more energized, centered, and alive.

Participants often report better sleep, clearer thinking, stronger immunity, reduced stress, and a renewed sense of youthfulness and joy. If you’re ready to cultivate vibrant health naturally and sustainably, this workshop will give you practical tools you can use every day.

Recharge & Rebalance: A Beginner’s Guide to Energetic Wellness

DATE: TBD

Time: TBD

This 3-hour class introduces key Energy Medicine basics, plus other topics that are important for self-care and healing. A quick Daily Energy Routine is also taught (see details above) plus extra techniques for grounding and centering which can aid in better sleep and reduced pain.

In this full-day (6 hour) class you will be introduced to the meridians, which are like rivers of energy within our body. When they are flowing you can feel clarity and vibrancy. When they are not flowing, your health, moods, and well-being can suffer.

Learn how to work with and balance two key meridians, Triple Warmer and Spleen, which can shift you out of a fight/flight/freeze existence into feeling safe, supported and even get a boost for your immunity.

T’ai Chi Fundamentals: An Introduction to Basic Moves and Form

DATE: TBD

Time: TBD

Teaches the Tai Chi Fundamentals® (TCF) Program Basic Moves: and the TCF Short Form Part One. Features Mind/Body Skills training, applications for wellness and rehabilitation, and partner teaching practicums.

At the end of this course, a TCF Program Basic Moves Certificate of Completion is awarded to participants who have demonstrated the ability to teach Basic Moves. (Course qualifies as partial contact hours fulfillment for TCF Instructor Certification.)

“A Taste of T’ai Chi”: Unwind and Relax

DATE: TBD

Time: TBD

T’ai chi is an ancient Chinese exercise that combines relaxed, slow movement with a calm, alert mental state. This slow, gentle non-impact exercise builds strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination and is good for your heart, breathing and immune function. Practice it to reduce both anxiety and depression, and to help sleep at night.