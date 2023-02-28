Institutional Effectiveness & Assessment: Substantive Change

A Substantive Change is a significant modification or expansion of the nature and scope of an accredited institution (from SACSCOC website). Averett Univerity is required to notify the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) of changes per Averett’s Substantive Change Policy. All proposed changes must be submitted in writing to the SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison, the Vice President of Academic Affairs, and the Director of Institutional of Research and Effectiveness.

Common Substantive Changes:

Initiating coursework or programs at a more advanced level than currently approved Developing joint or dual degrees with another institution Proposing a new degree or certificate program Increasing or decreasing the length (credit hours) of a program Closing a program or an off-campus site which may require a teach-out plan

Substantive Change Resources

Substantive Change Policies

Averett University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Degree-granting institutions also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Averett University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).