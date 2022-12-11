

In 2016, Averett University announced that the future construction of an athletic field house named in Harris’ honor. Now, we can memorialize his lasting legacy and honor his remarkable impact not only at Averett, but across the country in intercollegiate athletics.

Charles Harris was the consummate advocate for the student-athlete experience, and he understood coaches in ways that few can. Averett can think of no better tribute than by naming the new field house in his memory, allowing us to share the story of the example he has represented for years to come.