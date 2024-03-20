Student Achievement at Averett University

Averett University (AU) offers academic programs which are designed to prepare students for a career in a licensed profession upon completion of the program. A professional licensure or certification is typically required for graduates in these programs to practice and/or gain employment in these fields.

Aerospace Management: FAA Practical Exam with Certification Averett University’s Bachelor of Science (BS) in Aviation (Aerospace) Management with a Concentration in Flight Operations, and AU’s Bachelor of Science (BS) in Aerospace Management and Criminal Justice are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an Aviation Science under 14 CFR Part 141. The programs meet the requirements and qualify graduates to sit for the FAA Practical Exam in all 50 states. If the student passes the exam, they are then certified as a pilot by the FAA. The FAA requires a minimum 80% combined score across all courses for the student to pass and be certified as a pilot by the FAA. The FAA reviews pass rates biennially as part of the re-certification. FAA expects a biennial pass rate of 80%. The minimum threshold of acceptability is 80% for first-time pass rates. Averett University strives to be one of the best Part 141 training schools in the United States. Therefore, the Aeronautics Flight Training staff aim to achieve a first-time pass rate of 88%. Minimum Threshold of Acceptability = 80%

Goal = 88% The minimum threshold of acceptability was met for biennium years 2017-2018, 2019-2020, and 2021-2022. The target of 88% has not yet been achieved. There is a direct correlation between the pass rates and the size of the classes. Scores were higher when the student to instructor ratio was smaller. As the class size grew the pass rate went down; conversely, if the class size remained relatively small, the pass rate increased. This analysis informed the department to add additional classes each semester. The department uses 30 as maximum class size. As the Aerospace Management program continues to grow, the department also acknowledges the importance of one on one time with the flight instructor. Therefore, the department has hired additional flight instructors. The pass rates have been consistent by focusing on time spent and knowledge sharing with the students.

Traditional BSN Track NCLEX-RN

Averett University School of Nursing (AUSON) offers a Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) on-ground face-to-face modality program which is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and approved by the Virginia State Board of Nurses (VBON) Registration and Nursing Education. This program prepares students to sit for the national NCLEX-RN examination for licensure to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

AUSON has a minimum threshold of acceptability of 80%. (This is a VBON standard percentage to meet regulatory guidelines.) AUSON’s goal is that 100% of graduates will pass the NCLEX-RN examination on the first attempt. AUSON also compares its pass rates to the National NCLEX pass rate for each calendar year.

The minimum threshold of acceptability was not met in calendar years 2015, 2020, and 2022. The minimum threshold of acceptability was met for calendar years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. The target of achieving 100% pass rate was also achieved in calendar years 2018, 2019, and 2023.

ABSN NCLEX

Averett University School of Nursing (AUSON) offers an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) distance education modality (with in-person requirements) program which is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and approved by the Virginia Board of Nurses (VBON) Registration and Nursing Education. This program prepares students to sit for the national NCLEX-RN examination for license to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

AUSON has a minimum threshold of acceptability of 80%, (This is a VBON standard percentage to meet regulatory guidelines.) AUSON’s goal is that 100% of graduates will pass the NCLEX-RN examination on the first attempt. AUSON also compares its pass rates to the National NCLEX pass rate for each calendar year.

The minimum threshold of acceptability was met in calendar years 2022 and 2023 and the inaugural cohort of completers for calendar year 2022 had a 100% pass rate.

FNP

Averett University School of Nursing (AUSON) offers two programs: Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Post-Graduate Advance Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Certificate, both in Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). These programs prepare students to sit for the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) national certification examination.

AUSON has a minimum threshold of acceptability of 80%. AUSON’s goal is that 100% of graduates will pass the FNP certification examination on the first attempt.

The minimum threshold of acceptability was not met in calendar year 2021. The minimum threshold of acceptability was met in calendar year 2022.

Substance Abuse Counseling

Averett University's Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Psychology with a concentration in Substance Abuse Counseling is designed to meet the Certified Substance Abuse Counseling (CSAC) education requirements in Virginia as outlined by the Virginia Department of Health Professions. In addition to didactic coursework, those seeking to become a certified substance abuse counselor, must successfully pass the state certification exam and complete 2000 hours of work experience within the profession under an approved clinical supervisor.

The concentration in Substance Abuse Counseling launched in Fall 2022. There have not yet been any completers of this program.