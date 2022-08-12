Isakson and Roe Section 1018 Requirements

Section 1018 of Public Law 116-315, Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020, adds new requirements for educational institutions participating in the educational assistance programs of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). These new provisions became effective June 15, 2021 and apply to Institutions of Higher Learning and Non-College Degree institutions beginning August 1, 2021. Many of the requirements are consistent with the requirements of the Principles of Excellence, currently in Executive Order 13607; however, there are requirements in addition to those embodied in the Principles of Excellence, which schools must also satisfy to maintain approval for GI Bill® participation.

Universities will provide financial information to students using benefits under chapter 30, 31, 32, 33, or 35 of title 38, U.S.C., or chapter 1606 of title 10, U.S.C. with a College Financing Plan (personalized shopping sheet) through the Financial Aid Office.

Additional information that may benefit student:

Estimated total cost of the course that includes tuition, fees, books, supplies and any other additional costs

Cost of Attendance: the information is provided to assist students and families with financial planning. We include both direct costs (billed by Averett) and indirect costs (realistic allowances for things like transportation and personal expenses).

Estimated Costs Assistance:

Estimated Cost of Living Expenses

Room and Board rates

Cost Examples provide estimated living expenses for living on and off campus

Amount of costs that are covered by VA Education Benefits (Chapter 30, 31, 33, 35 and 1606, amount dependent on the eligibility of the student) determined by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Type and amount of Federal financial aid, not administered by VA, and financial aid offered by the institution, that the individual may be qualified to receive

Financial Aid Options: Traditional and Online

Type and amount of Federal Financial Aid award to you can be found on your College Financing Plan are attached with the Official Award Offer

Estimated amount of student loan debt the individual would have upon graduation

The US Department of Education College Scorecard for information regarding student loan debt

College Navigator

Enrollment Certifications

Traditional Students : VA Education Benefits certifications are not automatically submitted each semester. Traditional students are required to complete the semester certification request once they have registered for classes. If the semester certification request is not submitted each semester Averett will mark the student down has not using VA Education benefits for that semester. The Semester Certification Request can be found HERE .

: VA Education Benefits certifications are not automatically submitted each semester. Traditional students are required to complete the semester certification request once they have registered for classes. If the semester certification request is not submitted each semester Averett will mark the student down has not using VA Education benefits for that semester. The Semester Certification Request can be found HERE AU Online Students : Online student’s certifications are automatically submitted each semester. It is the student’s responsibility to contact Averett University’s school certifying official if they do not wish to use VA Education Benefits that semester.

Information regarding graduation rates

Information regarding job-placement rates for graduates, if available

Information regarding the acceptance of transfer credits, including military credits

Any additional requirements including training, experience, or examinations that are required to obtain a license, certification or approval for which the course of education is designed to provide preparation

Professional Licensure and State Requirements

Other information to facilitate comparison by the individual about aid packages offered by different educational institutions

Utilize your College Financing Plan to compare your aid package at Averett with other packages offered by different educational institutions. The College Financing Plan is a consumer tool that participating institutions use to notify students about their financial aid package. A standardized form is designed to simplify the information that prospective students receive about costs and financial aid so that they can easily compare institutions and make informed decisions about where to attend school.

The College Financing Plan official notice are attached with the Official Award Offer.

Additional resources:

The College Scorecard

A consumer planning tool and resource to assist prospective students and their families as they evaluate options in selecting a school.

A consumer planning tool and resource to assist prospective students and their families as they evaluate options in selecting a school. The College Navigator

A consumer tool that provides school information to include tuition and fees, retention and graduation rates, use of financial aid, student loan default rates and features a cost calculator and school comparison tool.

A consumer tool that provides school information to include tuition and fees, retention and graduation rates, use of financial aid, student loan default rates and features a cost calculator and school comparison tool. The ‘Paying for College’ Web Page

This site can be used by prospective students to enter the names of up to three schools and receive detailed financial information on each one. You can also enter your financial aid offer information for schools you are considering for comparison purposes.

This site can be used by prospective students to enter the names of up to three schools and receive detailed financial information on each one. You can also enter your financial aid offer information for schools you are considering for comparison purposes. Averett Net Price Calculator

By viewing the Averett Net Price Calculator, you will be able to estimate your costs to attend Averett as well as explore the grants, scholarships, and other aid programs you may be eligible to receive. It is not intended to serve as a financial aid award notice.

Point of Contact for covered individuals and family members seeking assistance

Veterans, dependents and their families may contact the Office of Veterans Affairs as an initial Point of Contact. Students may be referred to other university offices as needed for specific issues:

Address/location:

Averett University

Averett Central

420 West main St. Danville, VA 24541

Katie Johnston

Interim Director of Enrollment Services/ VA Certifying Official

434-791-5877

militaryaffairs@averett.edu

Carl Bradsher

Director of Student Financial Services

434-791-5646

carl.bradsher@averett.edu