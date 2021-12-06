Health Services

Vaccine information:

Required to have immunization information or proof by titer:

Coronavirus, Covid 19 – 2 doses of Moderna or Pfizer, one dose of J&J

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella)

Polio

Hepatitis B series

Tetanus-Diptheria (Td or Dtap) booster, must be within the last 10 years

Strongly recommended:

Meningococcal (Qaudrivalent A&B) or signed waiver

Varicella

HPV (Human papillomavirus)

Current year influenza

Health Services Clinic

Our Health Services Clinic is staffed by our Director of Health Services who is a Registered Nurse. She works in collaboration with a local physician who oversees clinic operations. He is able to see our students in his office to avoid the need for urgent care or the ER.

At this time our Health Services office functions as a walk in clinic, no appointments are needed for our students. Our hours of operation are posted outside of the clinic office. Some of the services that we can provide in the clinic are:

Minor wound/burn care

Ear lavage

Treatment of cold symptoms

BP checks

First aid for minor injuries including sprains/strains

Staple/suture removal

Allergy injections

Other prescribed injections with appropriate documentation/instruction

Treatment for stomach/GI distress

Treatment of constipation/diarrhea

Treatment for seasonal allergies

Rapid strep test

Rapid Mono test

Pregnancy test

Health Forms

To assist the University in providing appropriate care to our students, all students are required to submit a Health History Form upon admission and then an updated form at the start of every fall semester.

** There is a separate form for students participating in athletics, which requires a full physical from your physician**

Please use these links to access this information:

How To Videos:

https://averettcougars.com/sports/2021/6/1/sports-medicine-how-to-videos-for-ats.aspx

Create Your Account:

https://www.atsusers.com/ATSWeb/login.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2fATSWeb%2fDefault.aspx%3fdb%3datsaverett&db=atsaverett