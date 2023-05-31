Homecoming 2023
Averett University’s 2023 Homecoming will be packed with things to do and people to see – you won’t want to miss this! Stay tuned and check back often, as this is where you can get all the event details as they become available.
Here’s just a sampling of some of the fun and events to come!
Friday, Oct. 13
6-9 p.m. – Party at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company – $10 Registration (Registration is not required to attend but will get you a T-shirt and your first drink.)
7 p.m. – Averett Men’s Soccer vs. Hampton-Sydney College
Saturday, Oct. 14
9 a.m. – Averett Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Noon – Tailgate Alley
4 p.m. – Averett Football vs. Hampden Sydney College
7:30 p.m. – Averett Women’s Soccer vs. Bridgewater College
Sunday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. – Averett Service of Remembrance
25th and 50th Averett Class Reunions
Class of 1973 50th Reunion – Registration and schedule coming soon!
Class of 1998 25th Reunion – Registration and schedule coming soon!
Accommodations
Room blocks are available at the following hotels:
- Holiday Inn Express
- Marriott Courtyard
- Hampton Inn
Additional area hotels:
- Comfort Inn
- Quality Inn
- The Bee Hotel
- Vantage Art Flats