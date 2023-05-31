Homecoming 2023

Averett University’s 2023 Homecoming will be packed with things to do and people to see – you won’t want to miss this! Stay tuned and check back often, as this is where you can get all the event details as they become available.

Here’s just a sampling of some of the fun and events to come!

Friday, Oct. 13

6-9 p.m. – Party at 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company – $10 Registration (Registration is not required to attend but will get you a T-shirt and your first drink.)

7 p.m. – Averett Men’s Soccer vs. Hampton-Sydney College

Saturday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. – Averett Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Noon – Tailgate Alley

4 p.m. – Averett Football vs. Hampden Sydney College

7:30 p.m. – Averett Women’s Soccer vs. Bridgewater College

Sunday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – Averett Service of Remembrance

25th and 50th Averett Class Reunions

Class of 1973 50th Reunion – Registration and schedule coming soon!

Class of 1998 25th Reunion – Registration and schedule coming soon!

Accommodations

Room blocks are available at the following hotels:

Holiday Inn Express

Marriott Courtyard

Hampton Inn

Additional area hotels: