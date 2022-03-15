Study Abroad Resources
Studying Abroad: Step-by-Step by the Center for Online Education. Resources cover:
- Deciding to Study Abroad
- Preparing to Study Abroad
- Before You Take Off
- While You’re Abroad
- Returning Home
Links
- Let’s Go: Travel information geared toward students and young adults
- Lonely Planet: Travel guides and information for budget/youth travel
- StudyAbroad.com: Resources to Study, Volunteer, Intern, and Teach Abroad
- College Student Discounts (travel, school supplies, electronics, etc.)
- Currency conversion
- Financing Study Abroad
- Useful Expressions and Greetings in 26 languages (New York Public Library)
Diversity Abroad
Averett University is committed to provided study abroad opportunities to all students.
- Diversity Guide to Study Abroad with information for specific student populations.
- Averett University partners and diversity initiatives:
- CISAbroad Inclusion and Access statement
- CAPA Global Education Diversity Advocate Grant
Health and Safety
- State Dept website for U.S. Students Abroad, including country-specific information
- iNext short term insurance for students (contact the Study Abroad Office for partner rates)
- Seven Corners Travel and Trip insurance for students and groups
- Health and Safety abroad tips and checklist
Airfare and Lodging
- STA Travel student and youth travel company for flights, tours, accommodations, and other student resources. Group and teacher rates.
- Student Universe offers discounted rates for students and those under 26 on flights, hotels, and tours.
- HI (Hostelling International) discounts at over 4,000 hostels worldwide
- Airbnb community marketplace to discover and book accommodations around the world
For Returnees
- Marketing Study Abroad: How to Sell Your Overseas Experience to Employers
- Marketing Your Study Abroad Experience to Employers (UVa)
- How to Market Your International Experience (in 4 Easy Steps) via Linkedin
- Contact the CCECC at Averett!
- Review your program for future adventurers!
Passport and Visa information is available on the State Department website.