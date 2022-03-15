YouVisit

Study Abroad Resources

Studying Abroad: Step-by-Step by the Center for Online Education. Resources cover:

  • Deciding to Study Abroad
  • Preparing to Study Abroad
  • Before You Take Off
  • While You’re Abroad
  • Returning Home

Links

Diversity Abroad

Averett University is committed to provided study abroad opportunities to all students.

Health and Safety

Airfare and Lodging

  • STA Travel student and youth travel company for flights, tours, accommodations, and other student resources. Group and teacher rates.
  • Student Universe offers discounted rates for students and those under 26 on flights, hotels, and tours.
  • HI (Hostelling International) discounts at over 4,000 hostels worldwide
  • Airbnb community marketplace to discover and book accommodations around the world

For Returnees

Passport and Visa information is available on the State Department website.