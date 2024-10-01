Averett Counseling Services

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is eligible for counseling?

All full-time traditional undergraduate students. ABSN and graduate students on a case by case basis. Faculty/staff have access to an EPA counselor through HR as part of their health benefits.

How much does it cost to get counseling?

Counseling is free for currently enrolled Averett Students.

Is there a waiting list to get an appointment?

No, we do not have a waiting list. Students typically can have an appointment the same day if they are in crisis or the next day/week (depending on your schedule).

Is there a limit to the number of sessions I can have?

Typically, students are able to work out their concern in 5-6 sessions, but we have had students attend from 1-12 sessions during the semester. We see students weekly or every other week, however, some students just need a check-in every few weeks. It really depends on your issue, but we don’t have a limit at this time.

Will the counselor tell my parents, coach, professors, other staff members, or students about my issue?

No, we do not share your confidential information with anyone unless you sign a release of information. Even then, we can discuss what will be disclosed. The only time we have to break confidentiality is if you are a harm to yourself or others, you report elder or child abuse in your home, and other very rare circumstances that we will discuss with you during your first appointment.

All staff have been Safe Zone trained and uphold high standards for cultural competency.

Follow this link to schedule an appointment anytime, we’re here for you, every step of the way!