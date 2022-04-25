Title IX Training
Title IX Coordinators, Investigators, Hearing Officers, and Decision-Makers are required to be unbiased and free from conflicts of interest. Training must not rely on sex stereotypes and must promote impartial investigations and adjudications of formal complaints of sexual harassment Trainings attended by Title IX team members are listed below and, links to the training materials are included.
- Title IX Coordinator Training – D. Stafford and Associates (2022)
- Title IX Compliance and Athletics – Association of Title IX Administrators (2022)
- Title IX Coordinator Level 1 Training – Association of Title IX Administrators (2022)
- Understanding Bias in Charging, Emergency Actions, and Supportive Measures – Grand River Solutions (2021)
- Reducing Bias in Investigations – Grand River Solutions (2021)
- Mitigating Bias in Hearings – Grand River Solutions (2021)
- Reducing Bias in Sanctioning – Grand River Solutions (2021)
- Title IX Sexual Harassment Response – Husch Blackwell (2020)