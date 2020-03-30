YouVisit

Delayed Class Schedule

In the event road conditions are dangerous early in the morning but are expected to improve, Averett might announce a two-hour delay. So that early morning classes will not be unduly affected, all classes will meet according to a compressed schedule, listed below.

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
Normal Schedule Delayed Schedule
8:00 – 8:55 10:00 – 10:45
9:10 – 10:05 10:55 – 11:40
10:20 – 11:15 11:50 – 12:35
11:30 – 12:25 12:45 – 1:30
12:40 – 1:35 1:40 – 2:25
1:50 – 2:45 2:35 – 3:20
3:00 – 3:55 3:30 – 4:15

TUESDAY, THURSDAY
Normal Schedule Delayed Schedule
8:00 – 9:25 10:00 – 11:10
9:40 – 11:05 11:20 – 12:30
11:15 – 12:25 12:40 – 1:50
1:00 – 2:25 2:00 – 3:10
2:50 – 4:15 3:20 – 4:30