Delayed Class Schedule
In the event road conditions are dangerous early in the morning but are expected to improve, Averett might announce a two-hour delay. So that early morning classes will not be unduly affected, all classes will meet according to a compressed schedule, listed below.
|
MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY
|Normal Schedule
|Delayed Schedule
|8:00 – 8:55
|10:00 – 10:45
|9:10 – 10:05
|10:55 – 11:40
|10:20 – 11:15
|11:50 – 12:35
|11:30 – 12:25
|12:45 – 1:30
|12:40 – 1:35
|1:40 – 2:25
|1:50 – 2:45
|2:35 – 3:20
|3:00 – 3:55
|3:30 – 4:15
|
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
|Normal Schedule
|Delayed Schedule
|8:00 – 9:25
|10:00 – 11:10
|9:40 – 11:05
|11:20 – 12:30
|11:15 – 12:25
|12:40 – 1:50
|1:00 – 2:25
|2:00 – 3:10
|2:50 – 4:15
|3:20 – 4:30