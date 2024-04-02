Averett University’s beloved Professor Barbara Kushubar has passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Almost everyone who attended or worked at Averett over the last 36 years knew her, admired her dedication to students and to Averett, loved her for her relentless passion to motivate and guide students into successful lives … and will miss her dearly.

Averett truly has been blessed by the bountiful dedication, the gifts, of this consummate teacher, and we are forever grateful for her contributions to Averett, to the community and to the world.

We will hold a Celebration of Life — honoring Professor Kushubar — for Averett and the surrounding community on Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. in the Grant Center, North Campus.’