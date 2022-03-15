Scholarships
Contact the Study Abroad Office for help with scholarship applications. Ask about community crowdfunding to support your goals!
*Financial aid packages apply to semester (12+ credits) and summer (6+ credits) programs.
- IIE Generation Study Abroad Funding Resources
- Diversity Abroad Scholarships and Grants
National Scholarships
- Gilman Scholarship for Pell Grant recipients
- Boren Awards for study outside of Western Europe, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand
- Fulbright awards for U.S. Students
- FEA (Fund for Education Abroad) scholarships for students who are underrepresented among the US study abroad population
- Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship: $1000 and a travel backpack
Program Specific Scholarships
- The Barksdale Application is Averett’s scholarship for study abroad. Deadlines: April 1st (for summer travel), June 1st (for fall semester), December 1st (for spring semester). Eligibility: Award applicant must be: a full-time undergraduate student at Averett University with at least 60 academic credits by the time of traveland a cumulative GPA of 2.5. First-time applicants are given priority. Awards are considered for short or long-term study abroad. Contact the Study Abroad office for information.
- *New* Diversity in Study Abroad Passport grants for all Averett students who need a new or renewed passport. Information available during application!
- The CEPA Foundation offers scholarships for their programs in France and Germany. Averett students receive an additional discount.
- SAI programs provides scholarship options for study in France, Spain, and Italy. Averett students receive an additional discount.
- CISAbroad programs around the world are made more affordable by grants for applying early, committing to blog while abroad, or being an affiliate.
- ISA (International Studies Abroad) lists extensive funding resources, scholarships, and grants for students on their programs.
- CAPA Global Education Network offers a range of grants and scholarships for study in their global cities programs.
- AIFS includes information for scholarships, grants and financial support
- CEA offers multiple options for grants, scholarships, and generous flight vouchers.