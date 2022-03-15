Scholarships

Contact the Study Abroad Office for help with scholarship applications. Ask about community crowdfunding to support your goals!

*Financial aid packages apply to semester (12+ credits) and summer (6+ credits) programs.

IIE Generation Study Abroad Funding Resources

Diversity Abroad Scholarships and Grants

National Scholarships

Gilman Scholarship for Pell Grant recipients

Boren Awards for study outside of Western Europe, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand

Fulbright awards for U.S. Students

FEA (Fund for Education Abroad) scholarships for students who are underrepresented among the US study abroad population

Tortuga Study Abroad Scholarship: $1000 and a travel backpack

Program Specific Scholarships