Six Averett Student-Athletes Designated to the VaSID Academic All-State Team

Posted on July 22nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

ASHLAND, Va. – Averett University had six student-athletes named to the 2025-26 Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State Team, unveiled on Tuesday, July 21, from the organization.

Fellow Cougars on the ballot include women’s tennis senior Elisa Battermann, men’s soccer/volleyball senior Nicholas Breen, men’s lacrosse senior Matthew Clark, women’s cross country/track and field junior Gabrielle Griffin, women’s golf senior Sophia Marshall, and women’s volleyball/softball junior Kadence Woodlief. Honorees have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher and have a class standing of sophomore or higher. There are 35 schools amongst the list and 209 student-athletes on the Academic All-State Team.

Battermann, hailing from Zeist, the Netherlands, appeared in 10 singles matches for the women’s tennis team over the spring with a 6-4 record, where she ended the season on a four-match winning streak. In doubles, Battermann went 15-6, with a 9-3 mark at No. 1. For her efforts, she was named to the All-ODAC First Team at No. 1 doubles. Battermann was also named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the VaSID College Division All-State Second Team for doubles, and earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors. At Averett’s Night of Champions, Battermann was awarded both the top female senior GPA award and received the women’s tennis team’s service award.

Breen, hailing from Danville, Virginia, played in 103 sets across 29 matches for the men’s volleyball team. He was third amongst all Cougars in kills with 158, and also recorded 11 assists and eight service aces. On the defensive end, Breen had 108 digs and 19 blocks. On the men’s soccer team, Breen appeared in eight games with one start and scored his first collegiate goal at Guilford on Oct. 15. Breen was named to both the fall and spring ODAC sportsmanship teams and earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors. He was also selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team; and at Averett’s Night of Champions, he garnered the men’s volleyball team’s service award, and was the recipient of the Dr. Tommy Foster Male Student-Athlete of the Year award.

Clark, hailing from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, appeared in 15 games for the men’s lacrosse team, with six starts. In total, Clark had 15 ground balls and five caused turnovers. He was selected to the CSC Academic All-District Men’s At-Large Team and earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors. At Averett’s Night of Champions, Clark was a co-recipient of the Dr. Frank Campbell Sportsmanship Award.

Griffin, who hails from Chatham, Virginia, competed in all six races for the cross-country team this past fall, where she placed first in the women’s 6k at the Central Children’s Home Cross Country Festival, and had two more top 10 finishes in various events. For the women’s track and field team, she competed in 15 events and had a season-best fourth-place finish in the 10,000-meter event at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic. Griffin was named to both the ODAC winter sportsmanship team and All-Academic Team. At Averett’s Night of Champions, Griffin was a co-recipient of the Dr. Frank Campbell Sportsmanship Award.

Marshall, who hails from Portland, Oregon, played in eight tournaments for the women’s golf team this past season, where she averaged an 81.4 score over 17 rounds. Marshall had seven top 25 finishes, with a season-best sixth at the Melee. Marshall was named to the ODAC spring sportsmanship team, earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors, and was selected to the CSC Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Team. At Averett’s Night of Champions, Marshall received the athletics communications service award.

Woodlief, who hails from Oxford, North Carolina, played in all 45 games for the softball team in the spring. She batted .386 with 56 hits, which included 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 22 runs scored. Woodlief also drove in 34 runs and stole six bases. For the women’s volleyball team this past fall, Woodlief appeared in all 25 matches, in which she played 91 sets. Woodlief recorded 28 kills, and 208 digs with a 2.29 per set average. Woodlief was named to the CSC Academic All-District Team in both women’s volleyball and softball and earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors. At Averett’s Night of Champions, Woodlief was selected as Senior Female Athlete of the Year and received the Barbara Kushubar Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

Averett University

Nicholas Breen, Senior, Danville, Va., Biology and Environmental Science, Men’s Soccer/Volleyball

Kadence Woodlief, Junior, Oxford, N.C., Sociology and Criminal Justice, Women’s Volleyball/Softball

Matthew Clark, Senior, Shrewsbury, Mass., Equestrian Studies, Men’s Lacrosse

Gabrielle Griffin, Junior, Danville, Va., Computer Science, Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field

Elisa Battermann, Senior, Zeist, the Netherlands, Criminal Justice, Women’s Tennis

Sophia Marshall, Senior, Portland, Ore., Business Administration, Women’s Golf

To learn more about Averett University Athletics, please click HERE.

By: Dominik Pocrnja/Director of Athletics Communications