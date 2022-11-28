IT’S TIME TO DISCOVER, DEVELOP AND LIVE YOUR DREAMS.
It’s never too late – or too early – to start pursuing your dreams. Find the program below that’s right for you and apply today.
Traditional On-Campus Degrees
Our traditional undergraduate experience is for students who want to attend classes during standard semesters. You may live in a campus residence hall or commute if you live within 30 miles of campus.
Traditional undergraduate students pursue their degree programs at our Main Campus on West Main Street in Danville. This 19-acre campus includes classrooms, labs, housing, dining facilities, administration offices and our Student Center.
Online Undergraduate and Graduate Degrees
For over 30 years, Averett Online has offered continuing education specifically for working adults. More than 8,000 Averett Online alumni have taken advantage of our accelerated degree programs to develop the tools they need for success—in their careers and in their lives. They’ve earned improved career prospects. They’ve earned respect for themselves, and the right to call themselves a role model to others. They’ve earned so much more than a degree. And so can you.
Master of Science in Nursing
Averett University School of Nursing was made for people like you. People who were born to do this. People who are ready to learn, and driven to improve their skills. People committed to helping patients get better, and to making them feel better. Are you ready?
As a Family Nurse Practitioner, you’re empowered to take on more responsibility and do your job with greater autonomy—handling everything from performing examinations to formulating diagnoses to writing prescriptions.
