Traditional On-Campus Degrees Our traditional undergraduate experience is for students who want to attend classes during standard semesters. You may live in a campus residence hall or commute if you live within 30 miles of campus. Traditional undergraduate students pursue their degree programs at our Main Campus on West Main Street in Danville. This 19-acre campus includes classrooms, labs, housing, dining facilities, administration offices and our Student Center. If you have questions, contact the Admissions Office at 434.791.4996 or 1-800-AVERETT.

Online Undergraduate and Graduate Degrees For over 30 years, Averett Online has offered continuing education specifically for working adults. More than 8,000 Averett Online alumni have taken advantage of our accelerated degree programs to develop the tools they need for success—in their careers and in their lives. They've earned improved career prospects. They've earned respect for themselves, and the right to call themselves a role model to others. They've earned so much more than a degree. And so can you.