Averett University Implements New Tuition Plan

Posted on November 20th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University is implementing a new, simplified tuition plan for all incoming students, beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. The new plan aims to make it easier for prospective students and their families to figure out the true cost of an Averett education.

Under the current tuition plan, students and parents are presented with a daunting initial cost to attend the university and then must understand a complicated series of “discounts” and “scholarships” to see the true cost of attendance. That initial “sticker shock” can cause them to pass over Averett as an option altogether or cause hesitation and confusion about what the student will actually pay for college.

“All of us in higher education are concerned about the growing costs for attending a university,” Averett University President Dr Thomas Powell said. “At Averett we have taken action to reduce our overall tuition and to streamline the fee process so that students and families have a better understanding of our costs. In addition to a significant reduction we have reworked all of our scholarships to ensure that Averett is one of the most affordable private universities in Virginia.”

This new tuition plan will streamline the cost structure, doing away with confusing “scholarships” and discounted rates that vary from student to student. The aim of the university in implementing this new structure is to ensure clarity and simplicity.

“Averett University is in the midst of a complete reconfiguration of our academic and economic models,” Matthew Mann, Vice President for Enrollment at Averett University said. “This new plan allows us to better serve both our students and prospective students in their search for the best overall college experience. By making the process less complicated, we know that Averett will be viewed as a great option in this search.”

With this new plan, Averett University’s annual tuition will drop, as will the number of confusing discounts. In addition to the tuition, there will be a more streamlined comprehensive fee, which includes areas such as technology, library, student activities, health services, public safety and insurance. Certain programs, such as aviation and equestrian, will continue to have their respective fees.

Along with the streamlining of fees will be a new, simplified scholarship program, that will make it easier for prospective students to lock in on a realistic total cost of attendance. In addition to any scholarships that students may earn, the university staff will assist families in identifying all federal, state and regional awards. The university will help direct the prospective student in filing for their FAFSA awards.

In addition to this bold new cost initiative, Averett University has also implemented a new direct admission plan. High school seniors who are on-track to graduate with a GPA of 2.5 or higher, along with

At least three high school math courses are automatically and directly admitted to the university.

For more information on either of these initiatives, please contact your personal admission counselor at Averett University.