Averett University Names Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger 17th President

Posted on July 13th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

DANVILLE, Va. (July 13, 2026) — Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tatia Daniels Granger as the 17th president of the university, ushering in a new chapter of leadership and continued commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Dr. Granger will be installed as Averett’s next president on Aug. 1, 2026. She will succeed Dr. Thomas H. Powell, who will resume his retirement July 31 after serving as Averett’s transitional president for the past 15 months.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Averett University,” said Emma Maddux Kozlowski, chair of Averett’s Board of Trustees. “The Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Tatia Granger as our next president. She brings not only an impressive breadth of leadership experience, but also a warmth, authenticity, and collaborative spirit that reflects the very best of Averett. We believe she will inspire our community, strengthen the relationships that define this university, and lead with both courage and compassion. The future is bright, and we cannot wait to see all that we will accomplish together under her leadership.”

Granger brings more than three decades of higher education and leadership experience as both an administrator and faculty member. Most recently, Granger has served as a clinical associate professor in organizational behavior for the College of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business since 2017 and previously was an adjunct professor with the department for four years. Granger was William & Mary’s inaugural ombuds from 2008-2016.

Throughout her distinguished career, Granger has earned a reputation for collaborative leadership, strategic vision and an enduring commitment to academic excellence and student success. Her comprehensive experience in higher education, combined with her longstanding ties to Virginia, positions her to lead Averett as it advances its liberal arts mission, strengthens its impact across Southern Virginia and serves as a catalyst for regional economic growth and workforce development.

“I am honored to join the Averett University community as its next president,” Granger said. “Averett’s history is one of resilience and reinvention, a legacy I intend to build on as we write the university’s next chapter together. I look forward to partnering with our talented faculty to advance academic innovation, deepening our ties with the Danville community and the surrounding region, and ensuring every student receives what they need to lead with impact. Together with our faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners, we will strengthen Averett’s place as a university where ambition meets opportunity.”

Granger is a three-time graduate of the University of Virginia, earning her Ph.D. in higher education and leadership, her M.Ed. in social foundations of education and her Bachelor of Arts in French. She also completed the leadership coaching certificate program at Georgetown University followed by earning the professional coaching certification (PCC) from the International Coach Federation.

In addition to her roles at William & Mary, Granger has served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown, was the vice president for enrollment services at Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she oversaw significant growth in enrollment at this nearby HBCU. She previously served as chief of staff to the Chief Financial Officer at Duke University, where she gained critical insight into effective fiscal management. In addition, Granger was the director at James Madison University’s Center for Multicultural Student Services and was the assistant dean for undergraduate admission at UVA. Additionally, Granger launched her own executive coaching practice in 2015, Granger Leadership Practice, where she has partnered with leaders at all levels (mostly in higher education) in transforming their performance in order to help transform their organizations.

Granger’s record of leadership extends well beyond the classroom and campus administration. She has served in numerous leadership roles within higher education and professional organizations, including a term as chair of the UVA’s Alumni Association Board of Managers.

“Dr. Granger is a gifted, thoughtful, and forward-thinking leader,” said Lily West, president/CEO of the UVA’s Alumni Association. “Her deep experience in education – coupled with her ability to engage and inspire a broad base of stakeholders – has helped countless organizations navigate moments of change. As chair of the UVA Alumni Association’s Board of Managers, Dr. Granger oversaw one of the most transformational chapters in the organization’s history. Her steady leadership was invaluable then, and I have no doubt it will continue to be at Averett University.”

Granger’s career reflects a broad range of leadership responsibilities across higher education, including academic administration, enrollment strategy, financial oversight and faculty leadership, providing her with a comprehensive understanding of university operations.

“Tatia Granger is among the best that William & Mary has to offer the world,” said Dr. Todd Mooradian, dean of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business. “Dr. Granger’s contributions span her professional, civic and personal pursuits. Professionally, Tatia has led on our faculty for more than a decade and in administrative roles at William & Mary for longer than that. She is the epitome of a teaching scholar, committed to the growth of our students, collaborating with our faculty, and leading across our institution. She has helped strengthen our values and led innovation in program delivery and classroom pedagogies. She has earned several teaching awards of which I know she is incredibly proud. As a university community citizen, she embodies and demonstrates the university’s commitment to welcoming, celebrating, and investing in everyone who comes our way – that is, she has led in our efforts to ensure that all who come here know they belong here and are supported in achieving their principled ambitions. Through her service, she has reached across the university to support colleagues, initiatives, and programs beyond the School of Business. At a personal level, Tatia makes us all better, and all our work more pleasant. She’s a great mentor and friend. Averett is getting an extraordinary leader of deep character and great energy. William & Mary will certainly miss her as a colleague and friend.”

With her appointment, Granger becomes the second woman to serve as president of Averett and the first black president in the institution’s 167-year history.

“Tatia Granger is a terrific choice to lead Averett at this time,” said Dr. Katherine Rowe, president of William & Mary. “Her years of experience across higher education administration and teaching prepare her to lead with integrity and resourcefulness. Dr. Granger approaches challenges inclusively, cultivating trust and authentic partnerships. She coaches rather than commands, empowering colleagues and students to grow into their own potential while holding a clear and steady vision for the institution. Students, faculty, and staff alike will find that her optimism is contagious, inspiring a shared sense of purpose in everyone around her.”

Originally from the Roanoke Valley, Granger joins the Averett family with her husband, Earl T. Granger III. The couple has two adult daughters, and a spirited Labradoodle. Beyond immersing herself in the Averett community, she is looking forward to exploring Danville’s Riverwalk Trails.

“Higher education has been more than a career to me,” Granger said. “It has been a lifelong journey. Its seeds were planted not far from here, in Roanoke and Salem, and nourished across the Commonwealth and beyond through my experiences at a range of colleges and universities, first as a student and later as a professional. Along the way, I learned what a profound difference education can make in our lives whether we are learners, educators, or beneficiaries of its impact. I believe deeply that both leadership and learning are team sports, most rewarding when we draw on the knowledge, skills, and talents of every team member. Successful teams work strategically, interdependently, and with shared purpose to move from where they are to where they aspire to be. Team Averett is doing exactly that by building on a proud history as we chart the university’s course forward.”

With Granger’s arrival, Averett bids farewell to Powell, who helped the university navigate a period of financial recovery with forward progress. Powell came out of retirement in April 2025 to serve as a transitional president for Averett, replacing Rev. Dr. David Joyce, who resigned suddenly after a short tenure due to a significant family health matter. Thanks to the positive strides made during the past year, Powell said the timing was right for him to step aside and for Averett to welcome its next president.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Granger to Averett,” Powell said. “I am very confident that her leadership will allow Averett University to thrive and continue our 167-year history of educating our students and serving the Dan River region.”

Powell said his time at Averett has been one of the most rewarding periods of his career.

“The Board is deeply grateful to Dr. Tom Powell for his dedicated service to Averett University,” Kozlowski said. “He stepped into the presidency during a particularly challenging time for the institution and provided the steady leadership and stability that Averett needed. His commitment to our students, faculty, staff and alumni helped guide the university through a period of significant transition, and we are grateful for his service and lasting contributions. We wish him every success and happiness in the next chapter of his life.”