Averett University Announces New Board of Trustee Members

Posted on July 9th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University is pleased to announce the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2026. Each of these distinguished individuals will serve a four-year term, concluding in 2030.

In addition, the university recognizes long-time trustee Mary Riddle with the designation of Trustee Emerita. This honor acknowledges her years of dedicated service, steadfast support, and significant contributions to Averett’s growth and success.

“We are excited to welcome our newest trustees to the Averett University board,” said Emma Maddux Kozlowski, chair of the Board of Trustees. “They each bring unique perspectives, valuable expertise, and a shared commitment to advancing the University’s mission. As Averett looks to the future, I am confident their leadership, fresh ideas, and dedication will help us build on our strengths and create new opportunities for our students and the region we serve.”

The new trustees are Paul Bowles of Danville, Maurice Ferrell of Greensboro, North Carolina, Dr. Angela Hairston of Danville, Steve Heatherly of Danville, Dr. Mark Jones of Danville, Vincent Kania Sr., of Danville and Don Merricks of Danville.

“We are excited to welcome the newest members of the Averett Board of Trustees,” President Dr. Thomas Powell said. “Their diverse experiences, knowledge and commitment will help guide the university’s future while strengthening the Averett community.”

Paul Bowles is an International Captain for Delta Air Lines, flying the Airbus 330 aircraft. In addition to captain duties, he is a Flight Standards Pilot performing line checks and certification of Delta pilots transitioning to the A-330. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business/Aviation Management from Averett College in 1985. Professional history includes Averett College Flight Instructor, Air Virginia and Northwest Airlines. He looks forward to retirement from Delta in September after 31 years. Retirement plans include enjoying family and grandchildren and flying his Legend Cub.

Maurice A. Ferrell, is the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s vice chancellor for Information Technology and its chief information officer. Before arriving at North Carolina A&T, Ferrell served as deputy chief operating officer for technology and enterprise data for the University of North Carolina System. He previously worked for UNC-Chapel Hill, in several different capacities. He was also worked for Danville Public Schools for seven years He then joined the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research in Danville as chief information officer, serving for six years. An Army veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Ferrell graduated cum laude with an A.S. in information systems technology-networking from Danville Community College before earning a B.A. in business administration from Averett University as a Pinnacle Award Recipient. He completed an MBA at Liberty University and earned his Ph.D. in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T.

Dr. Angela Hairston has been the Superintendent of Danville Public Schools since 2020. A native of Southside Virginia, Dr. Hairston received her secondary education from the Pittsylvania School System. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Business Management from Averett College and began her career in education in the Halifax County and Virginia Beach School systems, before returning to Danville to teach mathematics at George Washington High School. Dr. Hairston later served as the first principal of Westwood Middle School. Dr. Hairston continued her education by earning a Master’s Degree in Secondary School Administration from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, and a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, Virginia. Dr. Hairston enjoys spending time with her husband, Lt. Colonel Ronald Hairston, their children, and grandson.

Steve Heatherly is a seasoned healthcare executive with a rich work experience. Steve currently holds the position of Market President at Sovah Health since January 2023. Prior to this, they served as the Chief Operating Officer at Pardee UNC Health Care from October 2021 to January 2023. Earlier in their career, Steve held the role of Chief Executive Officer at Harris Regional Hospital/Swain Community Hospital from March 2012 to October 2021. Heatherly earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Financial Management Services from the University of North Carolina Asheville 1988 -92 and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Business Administration and Management, General from Western Carolina University in 1999. He earned a Master’s Degree in Health/Health Care Administration/Management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2006.

Dr. Mark Jones received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership in 2000 and Master of Education Degree in 1992 from the University of Virginia and his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett College in 1986. Dr. Jones served as Superintendent of Schools in Pittsylvania County for nine and one-half years. Prior to that, he served as Superintendent of Schools for King William County for eight and one-half years. He was recognized by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents as Region 3 Superintendent of the Year in 2014. Prior to entering administration, he was a math teacher and coached football, basketball, baseball and track at the varsity and JV levels. He also served for two years as an area manager at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Danville after he graduated from Averett. He has been married to his wife, Sherrie, for 40 years, and they have two sons, Jason, a tax attorney in Miami, Florida, and Daniel, a fourth-grade teacher at Cool Spring Elementary School in Hanover County, Virginia. He is a member of the Chatham Rotary Club and a member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon.

Vincent P. Kania Sr. is the founder of Kania & Associates CPAs. The firm was founded in 1982 and provides tax, accounting, audit and business consulting services throughout the area. The firm currently employs eight of which the majority are graduates from Averett University. Kania was born in Western Pennsylvania and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Virginia University. From 1975 to 1981, Mr. Kania developed his accounting skills with an international CPA firm in Charleston, West Virginia. In 1981, Mr. Kania came to Danville to teach accounting and economics at Averett University, retiring in 2013 after 32 years of service and currently holds the title of Professor Emeritus. Mr. Kania is the father of four children and a grandfather to five. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, traveling and watching sports at all levels of competition. Since arriving in Danville, Mr. Kania has served on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers / Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Goodwill, Sacred Heart Church and School, The Free Clinic as President and Danville Golf Club as Treasurer and President. Currently he serves on the Diocese of Richmond Finance Council and the Averett Board of Trustees.

Don Merricks is a native of Danville’s Mount Hermon community, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business from Averett magna cum laude in 1974 and returning to earn his MBA in 1991. That long relationship with the institution deepened in 2024 when he stepped in as Averett’s interim CFO. Merricks brings more than five decades of financial and civic leadership to the Board of Trustees. He served as chairman, president, and CEO of Virginia Bank and Trust Company, and as executive vice president and chief integration officer at First National Bank, where he currently serves on the board. Earlier in his career, he held progressively senior roles at First Virginia Bank-Piedmont over more than 20 years. He also co-owned J.W. Squire Company, Inc., a successful Danville interiors business, with his wife Patti. Beyond banking, Merricks has been a consistent presence in regional civic life — as a former Virginia House of Delegates member representing the 16th District, a member of the IALR Board of Trustees, and a member of the Danville Host Lions Club, among many other roles. He and Patti have been married over 50 years and are members of Chatham Baptist Church. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Riddle has been named Trustee Emerita by Averett. Riddle grew up in Java, Virginia, just east of Chatham and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1970. Riddle eventually went to Atlanta and started a 45-year career with Coca-Cola and retired as the vice president and director of the flavor ingredient supply division. In her role with Coca-Cola, Riddle traveled the world working with suppliers to purchase the ingredients that go into Coke products. Riddle served faithfully on the Averett Board of Trustee’s for 20 years (2005-2025) and devotes much of her time to non-profits. In the fall 2025, Riddle received the Fugate-Davis Leadership Award from Averett.