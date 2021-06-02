Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II)

Averett University received federal funds to provide eligible students emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 crisis. The following information is required by the Department of Education in order to comply with the reporting requirements under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II.

The total amount of funds that Averett will receive or has received from the Department of Education pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement [for] Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) to students is $527,830.00.

Averett University has received the U.S. Department of Education Supplemental Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF II). Averett University received a total amount $18,828,557 of which $527,830.00 will be distributed to students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total amount of Supplemental Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF II) distributed to students under Section 314(a)(1) of the HEERF II (CRRSAA) as of the date of submission (i.e., as of the 30-day Report and every 45 days thereafter) is $527,830.00.

The estimated total number of students at the institution eligible to participate under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) to students under Section 314(a)(1) of the HEERF II (CRRSAA) is 830.

The total number of students who have received the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) Funding (HEERF II) to students under Section 314(a)(1) of the HEERF II is 830.

The method(s) used by the institution to determine which students receive the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) (HEERF II) and how much they would receive under Section 314(a)(1) of the HEERF II (CRRSAA). As required by CRRSAA, Averett University prioritize students with exceptional need.

AVERETT’s method of evaluating eligibility was based on the student being Title IV eligible and based off of the students Expected Family Contribution (EFC) to determine which students receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants, and how much they would receive under Section 314(a)(1) of the HEERF II (CRRSAA).

Expected Family Contribution (EFC) Band Award 0 – 5,711 $900 5,712 – 15,000 $395 >15000 $300

Averett sent the following to qualifying students concerning Emergency Financial Aid Grants: