ARP: American Rescue Plan (HEERF III)

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), signed into law on March 11, 2021, authorized the third Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III) to help higher education institutions prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. Similar to HEERF II established by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), HEERF III includes financial aid grants to students, which can be used for the students’ cost of attendance or for emergency costs that arise due to COVID-19 such as tuition, food, housing, and health care. ARP also requires institutions making HEERF III financial aid grants to prioritize students with exceptional need.

Institutions receiving HEERF III were required to post information on the use and distribution of both the student financial aid grant portion and the institutional portion of these funds. The required information is listed below and will be updated quarterly.

Acknowledgment

Prior to receiving HEERF I, Averett University signed the Funding Certification and Agreement and returned it to the Department of Education. The University used $1,701,607, the applicable amount of funds designated under the ARP (a)(1) program, to provide Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students.

Total Amount of Funds Received

Averett University received $3,281,501 total allocation from the Department of Education pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement. Averett will use $1,701,607 for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students under the ARP (a)(1) program.

Total Estimated Students Eligible to Receive Grants

The estimated total number of students at Averett University that were eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students under the ARP (a)(1) and (a)(4) program was 1050.

Total Amount of HEERF III Funding Distributed to Students

As of September 30, 2021, the total amount of Emergency Financial Aid Grants distributed to students under the ARP (a)(1) program was $1,022,325.

Total Number of Students Who Have Received Grants

The total number of students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under the ARP (a)(1) program as of September 30, 2021 is 614.

The method(s) used by the institution to determine which students received Emergency Financial Aid Grants and how much they would receive under the ARP (a)(1) and (a)(4) program.

Expected Family Contribution (EFC) Band Award

0-5711 $2,000 5,712-15,000 $1,750 15,001 $1,350 Non FAFSA Filers $975

Instructions and Guidance to Students

Students received e-mail notifications about the HEERF III Emergency Financial Aid Grants and what costs the financial aid grants could cover. Students were asked to complete an authorization form to indicate whether the funds should be credited to their student account, direct deposit or mailed as a check. Students who choose to receive a check were also asked to provide their current mailing address.

Averett sent the following to qualifying students concerning Emergency Financial Aid Grants: