Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Quarterly Reports
CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Statement
- September 30, 2020 – Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Reporting under CARES Act Sections 18004(a)(1) Institutional Portion, 18004(a)(2) Minority Serving Institution
- December 31, 2020 – Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Reporting under CARES Act Sections 18004(a)(1) Institutional Portion, 18004(a)(2) Minority Serving Institution
- March 31, 2021 – Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Reporting under CARES Act Sections 18004(a)(1) Institutional Portion, 18004(a)(2) Minority Serving Institution
Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II)
- June 30, 2021 – Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report for HEERF II (a)(1) Institutional Portion and (a)(2) Minority Serving Institution
- September 30, 2021 – Quarterly Budget and Expenditure Report for HEERF II (a)(1) Institutional Portion and (a)(2) Minority Serving Institution