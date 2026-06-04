Assistant Professor of Chemistry (Tenure Track)

Posted on June 4th, 2026 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in the Natural and Psychological Sciences (NPS) Division beginning August 2026. Courses to be taught will be introductory and upper-level chemistry, primarily, with a preference for organic chemistry expertise. In addition, successful candidates will be able to assist with introductory physics and/or mathematics courses based on sufficient graduate education work.

A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success is essential. Other responsibilities include student advising, committee work and assistance in student recruiting.

This tenure-track position is on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

At Averett, the primary professional responsibilities for faculty include are: teaching, scholarship, and service to the University, profession and to the community. Responsibilities include:

Teaching as highest priority for all members of the faculty. Teaching encompasses classroom instruction, course preparation and design, curriculum development, and assessment. Full-time faculty at Averett provide the equivalent of 24 credit hours of instruction over the academic year.

Advising students, participation in department, university, and campus-wide committees, maintaining office hours, working collaboratively and productively with colleagues, and participation in traditional academic functions.

Connecting students to experiential learning, including high-impact practices (e.g., service learning, internships, undergraduate research, etc.).

Commitment to the academic success of all students and to an environment that celebrates and respects diversity and differences.

Qualifications

Required:

Ph.D. in Chemistry with a preference for candidates whose academic background supports credentialing to also teach physics and/or mathematics.

Applicants with a master’s degree and at least three-years of experience in teaching may be considered for appointment at the Instructor rank.

A strong commitment to undergraduate teaching is expected.

An ability to involve and mentor students and/or to provide them with experiential and service learning opportunities.

Relevant practical/professional experience outside of academia may also factor into hiring decisions.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Teaching Philosophy, and Unofficial Transcripts. Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Crissie Hill

Division Chair, Natural and Physical Sciences

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: