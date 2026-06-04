Assistant Professor of Chemistry (Tenure Track)

Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in the Natural and Psychological Sciences (NPS) Division beginning August 2026. Courses to be taught will be introductory and upper-level chemistry, primarily, with a preference for organic chemistry expertise. In addition, successful candidates will be able to assist with introductory physics and/or mathematics courses based on sufficient graduate education work.
A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success is essential. Other responsibilities include student advising, committee work and assistance in student recruiting.
This tenure-track position is on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia.
Key Responsibilities
- At Averett, the primary professional responsibilities for faculty include are: teaching, scholarship, and service to the University, profession and to the community. Responsibilities include:
- Teaching as highest priority for all members of the faculty. Teaching encompasses classroom instruction, course preparation and design, curriculum development, and assessment. Full-time faculty at Averett provide the equivalent of 24 credit hours of instruction over the academic year.
- Advising students, participation in department, university, and campus-wide committees, maintaining office hours, working collaboratively and productively with colleagues, and participation in traditional academic functions.
- Connecting students to experiential learning, including high-impact practices (e.g., service learning, internships, undergraduate research, etc.).
- Commitment to the academic success of all students and to an environment that celebrates and respects diversity and differences.
Qualifications
Required:
- Ph.D. in Chemistry with a preference for candidates whose academic background supports credentialing to also teach physics and/or mathematics.
- Applicants with a master’s degree and at least three-years of experience in teaching may be considered for appointment at the Instructor rank.
- A strong commitment to undergraduate teaching is expected.
- An ability to involve and mentor students and/or to provide them with experiential and service learning opportunities.
- Relevant practical/professional experience outside of academia may also factor into hiring decisions.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Teaching Philosophy, and Unofficial Transcripts. Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.
Crissie Hill
Division Chair, Natural and Physical Sciences
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.