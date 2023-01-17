Assistant Professor of Sociology & Criminal Justice (Tenure Track)

Posted on January 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track position in Sociology & Criminal Justice at the rank of Assistant Professor to begin in August 2023. The Department offers bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Sociology/Criminal Justice, minors in Sociology and Criminal Justice, and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice and Leadership Administration.

The successful candidate will teach both introductory and upper level undergraduate courses in sociology and criminal justice in addition to opportunities for teaching in the graduate program. Specifically, they will contribute to the department’s required core offerings such as Introduction to Sociology, Criminology, and Research Methods.

Minimum Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Sociology, Criminology, or closely related field.

A strong commitment to undergraduate teaching is expected.

An ability to involve and mentor students in research and/or to provide them with experiential and service learning opportunities.

Primary Responsibilities

The successful candidate will also be expected to develop new courses in emerging and innovative areas in alignment with the Department’s focus on social justice. Areas of interest might include areas of the study of corrections, drugs and substance abuse, deviance, and/or juvenile delinquency.

There will be opportunities to work with colleagues across the social sciences division, including courses in the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the African and African American Studies Program.

As Averett faculty the primary professional responsibilities are: teaching, scholarship, and service to the University, profession and to the community.

Advising students, participation in department, university, and campus-wide committees, maintaining office hours, working collaboratively and productively with colleagues, and participation in traditional academic functions.

Averett University places emphasis on experiential learning, including the use of high impact practices (e.g., service learning, internships, undergraduate research, etc.).

The successful candidate will also be committed to the academic success of all of our students and to an environment that celebrates diversity and differences.

The successful candidate will work effectively, respectfully, and collaboratively in diverse, multicultural, and inclusive settings.

Posting Close Date: Position open until filled.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Diversity Statement, Teaching Philosophy, and Unofficial Transcript.

Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Dr. Adrienne Brune

Department Chair of Sociology & Criminal Justice

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected].

Please note: