Averett University CoffeeBreak 6-24-2026

Posted on June 24th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, June 29, 2026, for a Wednesday, July 1, 2026, publication.

ROAR Day #2 This Friday

A reminder that the second ROAR Day of the summer is this Friday, June 26. A full day of activities will be held to welcome our new students for the 2026-27 academic year. This will be a full 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. workday. Click below to see a video from the first ROAR Day on June 5.

Amateur Radio Field Day Comes to Averett University

Local amateur radio operators will conduct an Amateur Radio Field Day on the front lawn of Averett University, inviting members of the public to watch licensed operators set up and operate emergency communication stations in real time. The free event offers a hands-on look at the technology and the people who keep communities connected when conventional systems go dark. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28.

Held each year, Field Day is amateur radio’s largest on-air operating event. While participation is centered in the United States and Canada, amateur radio operators around the world take to the air during the same period. Each year, thousands of operators establish temporary stations in parks, fields, and public spaces to demonstrate their ability to communicate without commercial power or permanent infrastructure. It is part contest, part public demonstration, and part emergency preparedness exercise.

To read the complete release, with full information: Amateur Radio Field Day

Independence Day Holiday Next Week

Averett University will be closed next Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Enjoy a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend.

Averett Cougar Golf Classic Boasts Another Successful Year

Thank you to everyone that helped and participated in the 2026 Averett Cougar Golf Classic on Friday, June 12 at the Goodyear Golf Club.

Averett Announces Spring 2026 President’s and Dean’s List

Averett University is proud to recognize students who earned academic honors for the Spring 2026 semester. This group includes both traditional on-campus students and those enrolled in Averett Online programs. In total, 378 students were honored for their outstanding academic achievements.

To read the release and view the full list of names, please click HERE.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Wellness x Averett

Wellness Portal – www.healthadvocate.com/AverettUniversity

Averett University’s wellness publication is here to support your whole self—mind, body, and spirit. Each issue offers practical tips, helpful insights, and inspiration to help you thrive on and off campus. Wellness is an extension of the Human Resources office and is here to support your journey. At Averett, wellness isn’t just a goal—it’s a way of living, learning, and leading.

Please click the link to view this week’s offering from WellnessxAverett: WellnessXAverett 6.24.26

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!