Director, Center for e-Learning & Professional Credentials

Posted on May 28th, 2026 by Travis Dix

The Director of the Center for e-Learning & Professional Credentials is responsible for spearheading initiatives that bridge academic programs and industry demands, ensuring that students gain relevant skills and credentials to succeed in the workplace. This position will develop and sustain meaningful partnerships with employers to address their incumbent worker training needs and collaborate with faculty to create micro-credentials and digital badges that align with industry standards. The Director will oversee course and microcredential development and/or delivery, manage external partnerships, monitor data and outcomes, and develop digital badging processes.

This opportunity is supported by a federal grant through the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Education.

This full-time, grant-funded position is on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

Workforce Partnership Development

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with industry leaders, community organizations, and local businesses to enhance career pathway opportunities for students and incumbent workers.

Identify emerging workforce trends and skills gaps, ensuring that credentials and skill-building initiatives align with regional economic needs.

Serve as the Center’s primary liaison with workforce development boards and regional economic development groups.

Micro-Credentials, Badges, and Course Development

Work closely with faculty to design and implement digital badges, certificates, and other credentials that meet industry standards.

Oversee the development and delivery of credentials, certificates and courses focused on skill-building that align with identified workforce needs.

Identify and secure digital badging services, integrated with or leveraging existing LMS and/or SIS platforms.

Ensure all credentials reflect the latest skills, knowledge, and competencies valued by employers.

Community and Business Partnership Management

Establish and manage strategic community and business partnerships that support the Center’s goals.

Develop joint programs or initiatives with partners to address skill gaps, promote career advancement, and facilitate student access to employment opportunities.

Coordinate outreach and engagement activities to maintain visibility and alignment with community and business needs.

FIPSE Reporting and Monitoring

Track and report key data points related to credential completions, workforce outcomes, and partnership performance.

Monitor and analyze data to assess the effectiveness of the Center’s initiatives, adjusting strategies as needed.

Ensure compliance with institutional and external reporting requirements.

Qualifications

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Business, Workforce Development, or a related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in workforce development, higher education, or a related area, with a strong understanding of skill-building and credentialing.

Demonstrated experience building partnerships with industry, community organizations, and educational institutions.

Familiarity with micro-credentials, digital badges, and career readiness programming.

Strong data management and reporting skills, with experience federal or state grant reporting and monitoring systems.

Excellent communication, project management, and team leadership skills.

Submit Letter of Interest and current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV). Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Julie Brown, Ph.D.

Provost

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

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