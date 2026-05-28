LMS Administrator & Instructional Technology Specialist

Posted on May 28th, 2026 by Travis Dix

Reporting the Provost and in collaboration with the IT department, the LMS Administrator and Instructional Technology Specialist provides system administration, technical and user support, and training for the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS). The Administrator will primarily oversee daily operations of the Canvas LMS. The Administrator supports faculty and assists in resolving student LMS issues while also providing training and professional development workshops on Canvas and other instructional technologies aligned to institutional teaching and learning goals.

This is a full-time position, working on site at Averett’s Main campus in Danville, Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following:

Manage daily operations of the Canvas LMS, including user account assignment and maintenance, course creation, system configuration, and routine maintenance.

Collaborate with the IT Department and LMS vendors to configure and maintain seamless integration between Canvas, the Student Information System (SIS; currently Ellucian’s Colleague), Single Sign-On (SSO), and third-party tools, ensuring secure authentication, data integrity and migration, and required troubleshooting.

Assist and troubleshoot the integration between the Colleague SIS and Canvas LMS using Ellucian’s Intelligent Learning Platform (ILP).

Monitor system performance, apply updates, and manage LMS testing environments to verify new features and integrations.

Develop and maintain training resources and documentation for faculty, staff, and students, including guides, tutorials, and FAQs to support effective LMS use.

Maintain documentation of LMS processes, procedures, and policies to ensure consistency and security.

Generate and distribute reports on LMS usage, course activity, and system performance.

Communicate system issues, updates, new features, and best practices to faculty, staff, and students.

Serve as the primary contact for faculty regarding instructional technology and LMS-related questions and issues, providing support and training through email, phone, and consultations to resolve instructional and technical challenges.

Collaborate with the IT Help Desk to address student LMS-related issues that require specialized expertise, ensuring accurate and timely resolution.

Escalate and coordinate with IT offices and external LMS partners to resolve complex technical issues, maintaining clear communication and thorough documentation.

Route faculty/staff questions to the appropriate University contact or office.

Design and deliver professional development workshops, webinars, and training materials on LMS, instructional design, and instructional technologies.

Collaborate with faculty and staff to assist with developing instructional materials and LMS-supported course content that reflect desired student-learning outcomes, integrating instructional technologies, digital accessibility standards, assessment strategies, and course quality benchmarks.

Qualifications

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in Instructional Technology, Organizational Training, Computer Science or related field with two years of experience working with LMS or SIS.

Applicants with an Associate’s degree and relevant certifications (Canvas Certified Technical Admin – CCTA) with five years of experience in a higher education organization will be considered.

Experience with course design, application development, and digital accessibility.

Experience working in higher education preferred.

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and basic scripting or programming languages, with the ability to support LMS customization, automation, and integration through ILP/APIs, developer tools, and third-party applications. Experience working with relational databases and reporting tools is preferred.

Strong analytical, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deadlines, collaborate effectively across departments, and drive continuous improvement and innovation in LMS support and instructional technology services.

Submit Letter of Interest and current resume. Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Dr. Julie Brown

Provost

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

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