Averett University CoffeeBreak 5-27-2026

Posted on May 27th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up to date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, May 29, 2026, for a Wednesday, June 3, 2026, publication.

Educators Appreciation Night with the Otterbots

The Danville Otterbots partner with so many dedicated educators and staff members who shape the future of our community every single day. To show their gratitude, they are inviting you to take a break from the classroom and join them for some fun.

Educators Appreciation Night

When: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (vs. Bluefield Ridge Runners)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Where: American Legion Field, Dan Daniel Memorial Park

The Perks:

FREE General Admission: All teachers and education personnel get in free with a valid school ID.

Give Back & Save: Bring school supplies to donate and receive $2 OFF a combo meal.

Whether you’re in the classroom, the office, or behind the wheel of a bus, we want to celebrate YOU. Grab your colleagues and come enjoy a night at the ballpark.

First ROAR Day Next Week

A reminder that the first ROAR Day of the summer is next Friday, June 5. A full day of activities will be held to welcome our new students for the 2026-27 academic year. This will be a full 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. workday.

Re-Striping of Averett Parking Lots

Beginning Monday, June 8, several Averett University Main Campus parking lots will be re-striped. Please avoid parking in these areas during this process.

The first lots to be re-striped will be the commuter parking lot and the Frith parking lot, followed by the Student Center parking lot. After that has been completed, work will begin on the Commons parking lot, before wrapping up the project in the Library parking lot.

If weather cooperates, this project should not last the entire week. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

Summer Learning at Averett University

Registrations are currently being taken for all courses, camps and academies. Some courses begin this week. Click image to learn more.

2026 Averett University Cougar Golf Classic

Let Us Hear from You

Do you know of any good stories to tell about Averett University? Something interesting that a student, faculty or staff member are doing this semester? Perhaps a class is involved in a fascinating project. Students who had impactful internships? If so, please reach out to the Communications Office. We aren’t just looking for stories about our outstanding seniors; we are looking for freshman, sophomore and junior stories as well. We’d love to tell these stories and share them with the community and region. If you have any story ideas, please reach out to Bill Dyer, Director of Public Affairs at [email protected].

Also, if you take any interesting trips or have other fascinating summer experiences, like community service in the area, please feel free to share photos with our office for inclusion in CoffeeBreak over the summer.

Please remember that submissions for CoffeeBreak are due on the Friday before each publication. Submission forms are available at the top of CoffeeBreak. CoffeeBreak is published year-round.

Spotlight on Our Graduates

Please take a few minutes to view this video filmed and edited by the Communications Office and written and narrated by recent graduate Thomas Heaney.

Athletics Communications Honored in CSC Writing Contest

Averett University’s Department of Athletics Communications had two stories earn first place and one finish as runner-up in the district in their respective College Division categories in the 2025-26 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced on May 12.

Drew Wilson, director of university marketing and communications, won first place for the third year in a row for “Historical Feature” in the District 3 College Division category with his feature “A full-circle moment as coaches recall post-pandemic spring season five years later.” He also took home first place for “Athlete Profile” with his feature story on men’s golf’s Killian O’Reilly titled “O’Reilly’s positive mindset eases pressure entering 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships.”

District winners advance to the national ballot, with national winners in each of the categories to be announced later this summer.

To read the full release, please click HERE.

Averett Students & Staff – Save on Car Care

In-N-Out Lube is offering an exclusive discount for the Averett community:

OIL CHANGE – $39.99

Fast, no-appointment service

Includes oil, filter, and top-off fluids

No hidden fees

BRAKE SPECIAL – $99 per axle

Show your Averett ID & get $10 off any service

Quick, reliable service right here in Danville

601 Piney Forest Rd, Danville, VA 24540

(434) 770-9826

Hours:

Mon–Fri: 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Make Sure to Follow Us on Social Media

Now that summer break is upon us, this is a good time to make sure you follow us on social media. New, inventive features are starting to roll out and each platform has interesting and important information. Also, a very good place to get information about the end of the academic year.

X (formerly Twitter) – @AverettU1859

Facebook – Averett University

Instagram – @AverettNews

Step into Wellness

We are excited to introduce Human Resources Summer 2026 Wellness Initiative:

Step into Wellness

30 minutes of walking, movement, connection, and support.

This program is designed to give employees an opportunity to come together, build relationships, get some exercise, and support overall wellness through movement and community engagement. Participants will meet on the student lawn and follow a mapped walking route in the area. Please see our exciting flyer for all the details:

Participation is completely voluntary and all employees are welcome to join.

The Human Resource team looks forward to walking with you this summer!