Averett University Names Dr. Thomas Powell as Next President

Averett University’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas H. Powell as the university’s 16th president. Dr. Powell will be installed on May 1, replacing Rev. Dr. David Joyce, who resigned on April 11 earlier this month due to a significant family health matter. Dr. Venita Mitchell will remain acting president until May, when she will return to her role as vice president of student engagement.

Dr. Powell comes to Averett with a wealth of experience in the world of higher education. He is president emeritus of Mount Saint Mary’s University, where he led the university from 2003-2015. In addition, he served as the president of Glenville State University in West Virginia from 1999-2003 and was the interim president of Frederick Community College from 2021-22.

“I am honored to be selected by the Trustees as Averett’s 16th president, and look forward to helping our faculty and staff prepare graduates with a faith-based, contemporary and robust education,” Dr. Powell said.

“Since 1859, Averett University has played a special role in the history of Virginia, preparing leaders to serve their communities. I am particularly impressed with Averett’s programs in nursing, aviation, business, hospitality and the liberal arts, and Averett’s Baptist foundation has a special attraction for me,” he continued. “The partnerships with Danville, Pittsylvania County and the surrounding communities set an example for how a university serves the needs of the community, especially in workforce development, and I look forward to working with these partners and communities.”

After a brief period of retirement following his 12 years at Mount St. Mary’s, Dr. Powell accepted and held the position of president of Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School in Frederick, Maryland from 2015-2021. His experience in higher education includes stints as the dean of the College of Education at Winthrop University from 1994-1999, and dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Montana State University-Billings from 1990-1994. He also served on the faculty at MSU-Billings and the University of Connecticut. While serving as a professor of special education at Connecticut, he was the first director of UConn’s Program of Excellence on Disabilities. Powell also served as president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Human Resources Development from 1987-1988.

“Though this search and appointment came upon us quickly, I know that it has yielded an outstanding and experienced individual to lead Averett University into the future,” said Rev. Dr. Daniel Carlton ’90, chair of the Averett Board of Trustees. “Dr. Powell’s enthusiasm for this position, along with his well-known and established record as an outstanding leader in the field of higher education, made him the right choice for this university.”

Dr. Powell earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in special education from Montana State University-Billings, followed by a Doctor of Education in special education from Vanderbilt University. His academic focus areas included teacher preparation, family intervention, severe disabilities and educational technology. His research centers on the social interactions between children with disabilities and their siblings. He is a published author of five books and 32 articles in peer-referred journals, and has edited and reviewed numerous journals. He and his wife, Irene Quinn Powell, reside in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. They have seven children and several grandchildren.

“In the last few weeks, we have had the opportunity to research and interview several strong candidates for this position,” said Emma Maddux Kozlowski, vice chair of the Board of Trustees. “Dr. Powell immediately stood out as the right person to lead Averett in the future, and I look forward to serving alongside him.” Kozlowski is scheduled to succeed Dr. Carlton as chair of the Board of Trustees when his term expires in July 2025.