Averett University’s Enrollment Climbs Again

Posted on September 24th, 2024 by Bill Dyer

Averett University has seen an almost 7% increase in total enrollment this fall as compared to last.

With nearly 1,450 students enrolled at Averett now, the University is building on enrollment and retention momentum realized in the last academic year. Students from 30 states and 29 countries, ranging in age from 15 to 77, are studying in person and online with Averett.

“We are proud that our numbers have remained strong and grown steadily,” said Dr. S. Lee Beaumont, vice president of enrollment management and university marketing. “Every corner of our institution plays a part in this, and the strategic enrollment and retention efforts we’ve employed across the University have paid off.”

About 900 are traditional students attending classes on the University’s five sites and campuses around the region. Almost 500 are residential students living on Averett’s Main Campus, while another 400 live off campus and commute from around the region. Approximately 53% of traditional students are student-athletes on the University’s 22 NCAA Division III athletic teams.

The number of students transferring from other higher education institutions into Averett is up by 20 over last year. Retention is up, as well, in several categories, including an 8% increase among first-time, full-time traditional students year-over-year.

Averett Online has seen a lot of growth, totaling more than 550 enrolled students across almost a dozen undergraduate and graduate programs, with psychology and business remaining amongst the most popular. Additionally, Averett’s School of Nursing’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program achieved its highest enrollment yet since its May 2021 inception with a record 46 new students this fall, totaling 116 current ABSN students studying online and at Averett’s ABSN Learning Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

The School of Nursing is seeing growth in its traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program based in Danville, as well, and represents one of the three largest majors amongst the University’s incoming traditional class.

Business led as the largest major for traditional students, and the University’s growing Aeronautics program landed in second as it has achieved its largest entering class in its history.