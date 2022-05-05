Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration Held

Posted on May 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Averett University’s annual Faculty, Staff and Retiree Appreciation Celebration was held Thursday, May 5, in the Student Center.

“I hope you have a great sense of reward in knowing that you are part of something very special that will have a lasting impact on lives and on this institution. I couldn’t be more grateful for all of you and the honor of serving you and this great institution,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany Franks said.

This year, two retirees were recognized for their achievements.

The first retiree recognized was Peggy Adkins, who served as the Blount Library Document Delivery Specialist from 2010-2022.

“Peggy says that she always particularly enjoyed seeing the students come in as freshmen, and then getting to mentor, teach and watch their growth — all the way to their graduations — and seeing them shape their hopes for the future,” Franks said.

The second retiree to be recognized was Susan Rowland, who served the University for 28 years.

“Susan Rowland is a living, breathing and successful example of a lifelong learner. That’s what we all want for all of our students, isn’t it? That’s how they become successful and happy for a lifetime: they never stop learning. And in Susan, we have a living example of how it can work,” Franks said.

Each year, one faculty member and one staff member are awarded for distinguished service to the University.

The Outstanding Faculty Member award, presented by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Timothy Fulop, was awarded to Professor of English Dr. Marc Muneal.

The Outstanding Staff Member award, presented by Averett Staff Council President Ashley Bowman, was awarded to University Registrar Kristi Gilliam.

Instructor Meaghan Byrne, instructor for business administration, was recognized for being awarded tenure this academic year.

Faculty members who received a promotion for the 2021-22 academic year include:

Ginger Henderson, promoted from associate professor to full professor of equestrian studies.

Toni Gazda, promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of English.

Krisztina Spong, promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of chemistry.

Jake Kucek, promoted from instructor of communications to assistant professor of communications.

Other recognitions included acknowledgements of those who have earned a doctorate, master’s or bachelor’s degree in the past year. Those who taught an Averett 101 class were also recognized.

The following faculty and staff members were recognized for their milestone years of service to Averett:

45 years

Laura Meder, Associate Professor, Biological Sciences

35 Years

Barbara Kushubar, Associate Professor, Health & Sports Science

Dr. Anne Lewis, Professor, Music

Janet Roberson, Assistant Professor, Business & English

Dr. Peggy Wright, Professor & Chair, Business Administration

30 years

Dr. Susan Huckstep, Associate Professor, Communication

Marietta Sanford, Director, Averett Online Academic Services

Brenda Williams, Operations Manager, George J. Falk Flight Operations Center

25 years

Marion Breen, Philanthropy Services Assistant

22 years

Daniel Jones, HES Custodial Services

20 years

Vickie Knowles, HES Custodial Services

Susan Rowland, Director of Curriculum Services for Distance Education

Brenda Stone, HES Custodial Services

15 years

Phillip Robinson, HES Maintenance Services

Felicia Saunders, Shift Supervisor, Bon Appetit

Celia Wilkerson, Records Specialist I

10 years

Meghan Byrne, Assistant Professor, Business Administration

Travis Dix, Webmaster/Graphic Designer

Patrick Henry, Head Football Coach

Toni Gazda, Associate Professor, English

Dr. Ralph Hawkins, Professor, Religion

Matthew Mann, Associate Director of Admissions

Michael Moroni, Regional Support Manager, Bon Appetit

Dr. Karen Oaks, Simulation Coordinator & Associate Professor

Pam Paynter, HR Operations Manager & Benefits Coordinator

5 years

Kelsey Blanks, Student Accounts Manager

Todd Blanton, Technical Director, Theatre/Audio/AV

Kristi Gilliam, University Registrar

Dr. James Hodgson, Professor & Program Director, Averett Online Sociology/Criminal Justice

Tammy Jackson, Director for International Student Services and Cultural Programs

Holly Kilby, Assistant Director for Academic Support

TyRhonda Roberts, Supervisor, Bon Appétit

Beth Robertson, Bookkeeper/Admin., Bon Appetit

Les Waller, Assistant Professor, Nursing

